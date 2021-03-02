Culpeper County to advertise real estate tax rate of 57 cents

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to advertise a real estate tax rate of 57 cents per every $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2021-22, beginning July 1.

As for the multi-million dollar county-funded expansion of high-speed internet to thousands of homes without it, that discussion went behind closed doors on Tuesday without any public resolution.

Real estate values in Culpeper County increased 12.42 percent, per the latest reassessment. An equalized tax rate, meaning no increase over the current year, would be 55 cents per every $100. The current county real estate tax rate is 62 cents.

Though advertised 2 cents higher than equalization, the board of supervisors can lower the rate, but not increase it once advertised.

The current budget proposal, however, is based on the 57 cents. The proposed tax increase ($1.27 million for the two-cent increase) would be used for operations at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center opening this fall on the campus of Germanna Community College, according to a county report.

Real estate in the town’s West Fairfax area saw the greatest increase in value with the latest reassessment at nearly 17 percent, followed by Catalpa (13 percent) and Jefferson (12.82 percent.)

