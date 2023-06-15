At its meeting on June 6, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to send a letter of support to the Virginia Department of Transportation for a monument proposal made by the Freedom Foundation.

The foundation, in collaboration with the American Battlefield Trust, seeks to construct a memorial that would recognize the contributions made by Culpeper-born African Americans who fought during the Civil War. The monument, known as the “March To Freedom,” would be placed near the Brandy Station Park and Ride lot located at the corner of U.S. Route 29 and Alanthus Road.

According to a letter sent by the Freedom Foundation, the monument would “provide a visible and accessible reinterpretative exhibit of a central and under-told story during the Civil War.” The Foundation, along with ABT and other groups have researched and documented the stories of troops that would be honored by the monument.

The lot is on a right-of-way run by VDOT, according to the foundation’s founder and president Howard Lambert. The department is supportive of the initiative but requested a general letter of support from the county before approving the project.

If approved, maintenance for the monument would fall squarely on the Freedom Foundation.

Lambert addressed the board during the meeting and gave a brief history of the foundation’s pursuit of the monument. He said the Freedom Foundation has been working with VDOT on the matter since 2016, but the process was delayed due to the pandemic.

Working closely with VDOT, the foundation made sure all rules and regulations were followed in order to have the monument in its selected place. The location is where the Overland Campaign of 1863 and 1864 occurred and would be an appropriate place for its establishment, according to Lambert.

“We think it’s a great thing because of the history of Culpeper,” Lambert said. “It’s part of the history of Culpeper to recognize officers and CTs (colored troops) that served in the Culpeper area.”

Lambert stated he and the foundation would like to have the memorial established in time for the opening of Brandy Station State Park. Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain battlefields are both part of Culpeper Battlefields State Park, scheduled to open July 1, 2024.

An excerpt from the board’s letter of support reads: “Based upon the written proposal from the Foundation, the Board does hereby lend its general support to the project and offers no objection.”

According to its website, the mission of the Culpeper-based Freedom Foundation is to promote the history, contributions and legacy of Culpeper County born United States Colored Troops as well as local residents who contributed to securing freedom for enslaved peoples during the American Civil War.