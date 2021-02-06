Culpeper County vaccination call center help line goes live Monday

According to an email on Friday from RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter, all of the local counties, except Madison, are outperforming much larger areas in Northern Virginia for doses given due to local mass vaccination clinics like are being held at the Daniel Tech Center in Culpeper. This information is based on vaccinations per 100,000 population.

In an effort to address the disparity in Madison, the local Health Department has collaborated with Culpeper Medical Center and Madison County to hold special pop-up clinics, Achter said.

The Health Department is registering citizens in priority groups at rrhd.org. Residents that are eligible for vaccination during Phase 1a and 1b can indicate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccine by filling out the appropriate survey.

Individuals will then be contacted to schedule appointments in the order their survey response was received and vaccine inventory levels allow, Achter said. The health department will also coordinate targeted outreach to at risk populations, and work to get vaccine into private pharmacies and local doctor’s offices.

"This continues to be a rapidly evolving situation," Achter said. "The amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured."

She added, "Our goal is to have everyone vaccinated by this summer. This is a long process; please be patient. In the interim, please continue to watch your distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands."

