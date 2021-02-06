Culpeper County vaccination call center help line goes live Monday

A local call center will go live Monday morning to assist citizens with questions about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Culpeper County Office of Emergency Services will operate the help line starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 540/727-9719. Emails will also be taken at covid19@culpepercounty.gov and there will be answering service for requesting a back for questions.
The call center will operate 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday to assist the local Health District, which has been inundated with calls from folks wanting to know when they can get the vaccine.
Local EMS staff answering the phone at the call center will be able to help those without internet or who are not particularly tech savvy in completing the Health District’s online survey to get them registered to receive their vaccine.
According to Culpeper County EMS Director Bill Ooten, demand for the vaccine still remains larger than supply, but Virginia had received 23 percent more doses this past week than the week before. He said Virginia is expected to pass the 1 Million doses administered mark this weekend, based on information shared at a news conference on Friday with Gov. Northam.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties last week administered 2,048 vaccines for a grand total in the five counties so far of 7,275 shots given by local health department.
According to an email on Friday from RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter, all of the local counties, except Madison, are outperforming much larger areas in Northern Virginia for doses given due to local mass vaccination clinics like are being held at the Daniel Tech Center in Culpeper. This information is based on vaccinations per 100,000 population.
In an effort to address the disparity in Madison, the local Health Department has collaborated with Culpeper Medical Center and Madison County to hold special pop-up clinics, Achter said.
The Health Department is registering citizens in priority groups at rrhd.org. Residents that are eligible for vaccination during Phase 1a and 1b can indicate interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccine by filling out the appropriate survey.
Individuals will then be contacted to schedule appointments in the order their survey response was received and vaccine inventory levels allow, Achter said. The health department will also coordinate targeted outreach to at risk populations, and work to get vaccine into private pharmacies and local doctor’s offices.
"This continues to be a rapidly evolving situation," Achter said. "The amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured."
She added, "Our goal is to have everyone vaccinated by this summer. This is a long process; please be patient. In the interim, please continue to watch your distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands."
(540) 825-4315