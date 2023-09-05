Williams Mill Village, a 269-home age-restricted community on 121 acres of farmland along Nalles Mill Road, comes before the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors tonight for the first time. Applicants are seeking approval of a preliminary subdivision plan; a public hearing will also be held.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission at its less than 30-minute-long meeting on Aug. 9 easily recommended approved of the Williams Mill preliminary subdivision plan. The Board of Supervisors authorized the housing project of then Maryland-based Caruso Homes more than a year ago in a rezoning from rural area to high density residential.

Current developer Quintin Royer submitted the subdivision application in February and was present for the recent planning commission meeting. His application lists his business name as SH AA WMV, LLC, with an address in an active adult community in Lake Frederick in Frederick County, north of Front Royal.

Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen referenced “the former Caruso property” in introducing the agenda item, noting it was an age-targeted community of 55-and-older with no one under the age of 19 allowed. The board rezoned the rural land for the project and staff believe the applicant has met requirements with the preliminary subdivision plan submitted, McLearen said.

The development will be one way in, one way out, off Nalles Mill Road, along the bustling commercial corridor on the town’s edge. The housing development will be surrounded by a Mountain Run flood plain and a walking trail will follow the water around it, the planning director said.

The Town of Culpeper has three well lots on the property that are part of its municipal water distribution system. The property is also located within a Dam Inundation Zone, and bordered on one side by the railroad.

“The applicant stays out of the flood area,” said McLearen.

“I don’t have a lot of comments. The zoning is done, it’s been approved, you are now now charged with making sure it complies with the subdivision ordinance,” he told county planners.

Asked by a member about the one way in, one way out access, the planning director said it is not uncommon to have a single boulevard entrance like in place at Three Flags, for example. Developers will install a left-turn lane on Nalles Mill into the development, which will have all private roads.

Roddy Reyes of Bowman Consulting, representing the applicant, said it’s in the perfect location of the site and they will make it a boulevard, with two lanes in each direction. It’s wide enough for emergency vehicles and to still have continued traffic going through, Reyes said.

Asked about it, he confirmed the developer would build the RCUT traffic solution at the nearby, high-trafficked James Madison Highway/Nalles Mill Road intersection, prior to home construction.

A commission member asked the developer about HOA dues in Williams Mill. Royer responded they are currently doing studies to see what dues would be for maintenance of the roads and access to a private club on site.

“So that all that combined together would be the ultimate dues,” he said.

Royer said they had not yet started selling lots.

One person spoke during the planning commission public hearing, a man who lives in a home adjacent to the planned development, in the county. He said since the town drilled wells at the property, he and his neighbor had have issues with their water supply. The man said he contacted the town about connecting to town water and was told that was four years away.

“What are we to do until then?” he asked.

McLearen said the town would be the one to provide the water, as it will for Williams Mill residents. The development, in the county, is located within a service area given access to town water and sewer at town rates. He told the man his house was outside of the service area, but since it’s so close the town might consider providing the service there as well.

A county staff report noted the property does contain challenging topography in which any future land disturbing activities will need to be carefully monitored to ensure the integrity and health of Mountain Run and its associated flood plain.

“A 269-unit residential development could have a negative impact on this resource if the property were to be graded all at one time. Phasing of any land disturbance activities may help alleviate this concern and will be considered at the Site Plan/Construction Phase,” the report stated.

Open space is planned throughout the development along with a dedicated recreation area and community center, according to the county.

The preliminary plan was reviewed and approved by the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, Virginia Department of Transportation and Environmental Services, in conjunction with the Town of Culpeper, according to the county.

The Board of Supervisors will consider the plan at its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the county administration building and live on Culpeper Media Network.