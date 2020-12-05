Culpeper couple first to catch COVID-19 recounts difficult days

Don Hulcher left his home by ambulance in March without his cell phone and was not able to speak for himself, making him dependent on what was available in the hospital.

“One of the most notable things for me when you look at the nurses and doctors, they are truly heroes,” Dave Hulcher said. “They are going in there and risking their lives to care for others and risk bringing it back to their own household. To bring in their own cell phones so my mom could FaceTime, so she could see my dad and try to have him hear her voice, that was really touching to me. It just shows you the caring nature that these people offer.”

His parents had just moved into their dream home when they got COVID-19, he said.

“There was so little they knew about it and he was so sick so fast,” Dave said. “My reaction was this is just a tragic story, I hope it doesn’t end like this. You feel so helpless … I am so thankful to Jim Gearing and his wife for the kindness they showed my mom. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

He said Jim and his wife, Shannon, are now like family to his parents. The Gearings jumped in as needed, developing meal plans with Mary Ellen, helping with banking needs, post office runs, grocery store trips and facilitating communication with the hospital and others.