Culpeper couple protects property from development

According to the Trust, the property also contains 8.9 acres of FEMA-designated floodplain associated with the perennial stream and the nearby Hazel River, and 0.65 acres of wetlands.

The Healds’ property is in the watershed of the Hazel and Rappahannock rivers, which Virginia has designated as scenic rivers. Both are part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

“We are thrilled to work with the Heald family on their second conservation easement and further increase the density of conserved property in this area of Culpeper County,” said Sally Price, executive director of the Land Trust of Virginia. “Protecting the watershed of these important rivers and the Chesapeake Bay should be an important goal of all Virginians.”

Heald said the prior easement was accomplished through the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

A board member of the Piedmont Environmental Council, a regional conservation group headquartered in Warrenton, he is well-versed in the variety of conservation easement options.

“We felt the Land Trust was a better fit for this particular easement,” Heald said. “We knew that LTV would help us draft easement language to achieve our goals and would ensure good stewardship of the land.”