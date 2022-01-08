Culpeper couple protects property from development

Doing their part to keep the area scenic, Culpeper landowners Seth and Caroline Heald have put some of their rural property into conservation easement, the Land Trust of Virginia says.
The Healds’ 21-acre easement in northwest Culpeper is near several other conserved properties, including another parcel owned by the Heald family.
“We wanted to help preserve the rural nature of our corner of Culpeper County and help keep the Hazel River and Rappahannock River watersheds clean by ensuring that best agricultural management practices are followed,” Seth Heald told the Culpeper Star-Exponent in an interview.
“For us, it’s just appreciating the beauty and remoteness of the land,” Heald added. “We appreciate the scenic nature of the land here, which is becoming more rare, and this ensures our land will remain farmland and woods.”
The Land Trust of Virginia, a nonprofit based in Middleburg, partners with private landowners who voluntarily protect and preserve properties with significant historic, scenic or ecological value.
The Trust has worked with 215 families to conserve a total of 25,164 acres in 22 Virginia counties.
The Healds’ new easement protects numerous water resources, including more than a quarter mile of a perennial stream that flows through its center.
According to the Trust, the property also contains 8.9 acres of FEMA-designated floodplain associated with the perennial stream and the nearby Hazel River, and 0.65 acres of wetlands.
The Healds’ property is in the watershed of the Hazel and Rappahannock rivers, which Virginia has designated as scenic rivers. Both are part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
“We are thrilled to work with the Heald family on their second conservation easement and further increase the density of conserved property in this area of Culpeper County,” said Sally Price, executive director of the Land Trust of Virginia. “Protecting the watershed of these important rivers and the Chesapeake Bay should be an important goal of all Virginians.”
Heald said the prior easement was accomplished through the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.
A board member of the Piedmont Environmental Council, a regional conservation group headquartered in Warrenton, he is well-versed in the variety of conservation easement options.
“We felt the Land Trust was a better fit for this particular easement,” Heald said. “We knew that LTV would help us draft easement language to achieve our goals and would ensure good stewardship of the land.”
The property includes a circa-1900 farmhouse, where Seth and Caroline Heald live, and a cemetery that is the final resting place of people who were enslaved on the property before the Civil War, Heald said.
“A map in Town of Culpeper documents shows it as a slave cemetery,” Heald said. “It’s primitive, with stones stuck vertically into the ground. We estimate about 20 or so bodies are buried there. The small stones are not engraved in any way. We know there were slave-owning people who owned the land, but the only documentation is in town.”
Heald said he believes the cemetery looks today nearly as it has for the past 100-plus years. It lies “near a floodplain, on a little bit of a rise near the trees,” he said.
The Land Trust allows cattle to graze on the family’s land, but requires fencing to keep them out of its water sources. No housing developments can be built on the property, according to the easement agreement.
While The Land Trust of Virginia charges landowners for its services, those fees cover only about 28 percent of the nonprofit’s costs, so fundraising is essential to the group’s mission.
Learn more at landtrustva.org.
