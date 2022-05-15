Culpeper courthouse gets fresh look

Just in time for summer, Culpeper County’s courthouse complex is getting spruced up. Tradesman are painting the roofs of the historic courthouse and the neighboring offices of the jail administration and real-estate assessor. The county hired Colossal Contractors Inc. of Burtonsville, Md., which submitted the lowest bid—$57,900—for the work, said Paul Howard Jr., director of Culpeper County environmental services. Last week, a painter used a mobile lift to reach the courthouse’s distinctive bell tower. The lift can hoist a worker 120 feet into the air, said James Martinez, the environmental services department’s operations manager. That’s higher than the tallest ladder truck at the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department can reach, said R.E. Dean, the department’s chaplain. In 2007, when the courthouse roof was last painted, the contractor installed scaffolding to freshen the bell tower. The time before that, the painters used ladders and ropes, Deane said. Colossal should finish this week, weather permitting.