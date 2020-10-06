Culpeper COVID-19 baby boom expected in New Year

An inevitable side effect of many folks staying at home during the pandemic is an anticipated baby boom coming to Culpeper Medical Center.
That was a bit of bouncing bright news that came out of Tuesday’s report on current conditions and response to COVID-19 from local health and emergency management officials to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.
Front-line experts also warned of a possible third peak in cases locally in November.
“This COVID situation is not leaving us any time soon,” Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said in her presentation to the elected board.
The three-hospital health system, including two in Northern Virginia, has experienced a “disproportionate impact,” she said, in terms of positivity rates for the infectious respiratory disorder. At the early peak, one in 23 people were testing positive in the Manassas hospital, one of the highest rates in the state, Staton said. At the peak, 85 of their 110 beds at that facility were occupied by COVID patients, she said.
In Culpeper, at the early peak, one in 47 people were testing positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Staton. Because of the higher rates, the health system has been eligible for and received additional CARES Act funding from the fed to cover associated costs.
Staton said Culpeper Medical Center has seen a “steady slate” of COVID patients with hospitalizations peaking in May with six COVID-19 positive patients. The average now is around two.
Emergency room visits continue to trend down—about 24 percent fewer patients than pre-COVID, Staton said. When people do arrive in the ER, they are generally sicker and the admission rate higher.
“We are still seeing patients being extremely cautious and pushing off care until they feel like it is safe to come to the hospital,” she said.
Culpeper Medical Center has since allowed limited visitation—one visitor per patient while following public health protocols—and continues to stress the message, “Wearing a mask saves lives.” Handwashing, too, Staton said, especially as the flu season is now here. The flu is prevalent in the Culpeper community, she said.
As for the coming baby boom, Culpeper Medical Center is preparing for 70 births in January and February—compared to 45 for an average month.
“There will be a COVID boom of babies in the spring,” Staton said.
Culpeper County Director of Emergency Services Bill Ooten said since COVID-19 arrived locally some seven months ago his department has experienced a great many challenges and crossed many hurdles. As of Tuesday, 1,228 Culpeper residents have tested positive for the virus, 94 hospitalized and 17 people have died from it. Being proactive with free testing events has helped stem the tide, Ooten said.
He said Culpeper County was recently chosen to be a participant in the Virginia Health Equity Pilot Program to focus on health equity in vulnerable communities. As part of the program, Culpeper will receive 3,000 cloth masks, and 3,000 containers of hand sanitizer as well as additional public health resources. In Culpeper, like elsewhere, the Hispanic population has been disproportionately impacted by the illness.
In the Culpeper County Emergency Services Department, two employees tested positive for COVID, Ooten said. A couple months ago, an entire shift had to be quarantined following an exposure. One employee lost a family member to COVID-19, Ooten said, following a six-week hospital battle.
Infection rates continue to be low in Culpeper and there have been no sharp spikes for a while, Ooten said on Tuesday. In May, Culpeper ranked No. 11 statewide for the highest case count. Now, it ranks No. 27, he said.
“That’s good news, we are trending in the right direction,” Ooten said.
Will that trend continue? That’s the question he is asked most often. Ooten said he hopes and prays that it does. According to state health and emergency management officials, the rate of infection in the coming months will be driven by behavioral response, he said. Potential triggers that could drive it up, Ooten added, include seasonal changes with people spending more time indoors, resulting in increased transmission.
Distancing fatigue is another potential trigger, he said, along with interstate travel and a return to all in-person school. Schools are viewed as “super spreaders,” Ooten said due to the compact nature of the setting. Near term, the projection for this health district is that cases will begin to rise again with a third peak expected after Nov. 1, the emergency services director said.
Supervisor Jack Frazier said schools only partially open is worse than the disease. He said students are suffering more due to the social and emotional impacts of the hybrid model of learning.
Supervisor Tom Underwood commented, “The whole thing is political.”
He added, “We are dealing with an administration that handles things differently than others. It is what it is.” The two supervisors later in the meeting led an effort to not award some $360,000 in CARES Act funding to the public school system and to divert the money to parents to cover the financial impact of distance learning.
