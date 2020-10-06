Culpeper COVID-19 baby boom expected in New Year

Staton said Culpeper Medical Center has seen a “steady slate” of COVID patients with hospitalizations peaking in May with six COVID-19 positive patients. The average now is around two.

Emergency room visits continue to trend down—about 24 percent fewer patients than pre-COVID, Staton said. When people do arrive in the ER, they are generally sicker and the admission rate higher.

“We are still seeing patients being extremely cautious and pushing off care until they feel like it is safe to come to the hospital,” she said.

Culpeper Medical Center has since allowed limited visitation—one visitor per patient while following public health protocols—and continues to stress the message, “Wearing a mask saves lives.” Handwashing, too, Staton said, especially as the flu season is now here. The flu is prevalent in the Culpeper community, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for the coming baby boom, Culpeper Medical Center is preparing for 70 births in January and February—compared to 45 for an average month.

“There will be a COVID boom of babies in the spring,” Staton said.