Culpeper COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for second week in row

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Culpeper increased by seven people in the past week, according to Virginia Dept. of Health reporting for Monday.

As of Dec. 7, there were 119 cumulative hospitalizations due to the virus compared to 112 a week ago. The week prior, Culpeper hospitalization were up by five people, according to VDH.

Rappahannock County reported one new hospitalization as of Monday compared to on Nov. 30. There was no weekly change in hospitalizations in Fauquier, Madison or Orange.

There were 2,385 COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County 2,240 as of Dec. 7 – a weekly increase of 145 cases. There were 1,702 cases reported in Fauquier as of Monday – a weekly increase of 174 cases.

“We have continued to see steady increases in cases throughout the district, punctuated by occasional spikes. Culpeper and Fauquier counties continue to be the focus of most of our investigations, but Orange County has shown significant increases as well,” stated Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner in his most recent post from Friday.