Culpeper COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for second week in row

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Culpeper increased by seven people in the past week, according to Virginia Dept. of Health reporting for Monday.
As of Dec. 7, there were 119 cumulative hospitalizations due to the virus compared to 112 a week ago. The week prior, Culpeper hospitalization were up by five people, according to VDH.
Rappahannock County reported one new hospitalization as of Monday compared to on Nov. 30. There was no weekly change in hospitalizations in Fauquier, Madison or Orange.
There were 2,385 COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County 2,240 as of Dec. 7 – a weekly increase of 145 cases. There were 1,702 cases reported in Fauquier as of Monday – a weekly increase of 174 cases.
“We have continued to see steady increases in cases throughout the district, punctuated by occasional spikes. Culpeper and Fauquier counties continue to be the focus of most of our investigations, but Orange County has shown significant increases as well,” stated Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner in his most recent post from Friday.
Novel coronavirus is present community-wide, he said in stating, “… one might pick up the virus anywhere, and often our investigators are not able to pinpoint a specific place where someone may have contracted the illness. This is why it is important to continue to do those things that can keep you and your loved ones safe- Wash your hands frequently, watch your distance, and wear a mask.”
Dr. Kartchner added, ”Moreover, let’s all try to show something that is fairly uncommon these days…common sense.”
Positive COVID-19 cases associated with outbreak at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells dramatically dropped as of Monday. Virginia Dept. of Corrections reported only two offenders positive with the virus as of Dec. 7 compared to 264 a week ago.
DOC reported 30 Coffeewood staff members actively positive as of Monday, compared to 31 a week ago. One inmate is currently hospitalized with the virus, the same as last week.
The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 11,500 new cases statewide on Monday since Friday and a positivity rate of 10.8 percent.
Statewide, 4,208 Virginians had died from COVID-19 as of Dec. 7, an increase of 164 from a week ago. Across Virginia as of Monday, there were 1,885 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
VDH on Monday announced because of substantial levels of COVID-19 community transmission, local health departments will prioritize contact tracing efforts for key elements of the population. Some local health departments may not be contacting everyone with COVID-19 infection or close contacts to, according to a release.
Per new CDC guidelines, VDH may prioritize follow-up and tracing of close contacts for: people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six days and their household contacts, people living or working in or visiting congregate living facilities, people involved in known clusters or outbreaks and people at increased risk of severe illness.
“As cases of COVID-19 increase across the Commonwealth, this change will allow us to deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” said Virginia State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver in a statement.
