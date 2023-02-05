Culpeper’s Cub Scout Pack 196 held its annual Pinewood Derby on Jan. 21 at the Culpeper Rescue Squad building in downtown Culpeper. The event invited local families to see the Scouts race homemade cars in order to win awards and prizes.

The pack’s Boy Scout affiliate, Troop 196, was also on hand to help with the ceremonies.

Amy Flack, a volunteer for 196, said the pack has been holding the annual tradition in Culpeper for the last 40 years, since the pack has been in existence.

“Partnered with a parent or guardian, Cub Scouts work together, strengthening bonds and building confidence and their own custom race cars,” Flack said when talking about why the derby is important. “It’s a wonderful learning experience centered on teamwork, ingenuity and sportsmanship, all for the thrill of the race and a lifetime of great memories to share with fellow racers young and old.”

Participants purchase a Pinewood Derby Race Car kit online, then go through the process of creating their car. This involves creating a design, carving it from the wood block provided in the kit and detailing it with paint, decals and other accessories.

Jesse Sunday took first place at the Pinewood Derby with his car, “The Cheeto.” Jesse’s brother Jack came in second place with his car, “Chaos.” Cub Scout James Pawlik earned third place and received the Scout Favorite award with his “Creeper Car.”

In the pack’s Family Car division, David Pawlick took first place with his “Police Car.” Eric Mackison won second with “Salt Lake 2002,” and Grant Mackison took third place with “Stars and Stripes.”

Other awards went to Maddox Elkassed, whose “Ba Da Ba Ba Ba Fry” car was deemed most creative, and Grayson Miranda, who earned the Most Scouty award with “Flame.” Landon Davenport and his “Old Glory” car earned the Most Patriotic award.

The Cub Scout pack is continuing a tradition that began in California in 1953 by Cubmaster Don Murphy. Murphy created the derby as a way to cheer up his son, Donn, who wasn’t allowed to compete in soap box derbies. The pinewood derbies became a popular staple of the Boy Scouts of America by 1954, which was reported in an issue of Boy’s Life that year.

The pack’s next event will be its Blue and Gold Banquet on Feb. 18, which will also host the Arrow of Light Ceremony, a tradition where cub scouts cross over into the Boy Scouts.

The banquet and the ceremony will be held at the Culpeper Rescue Squad building located at 1121 North Main Street in downtown Culpeper.