The Culpeper County Democratic Committee has announced an upcoming Call to Caucus, to select a nominee in the Virginia General Assembly’s 28th Senate District for the General Election on Nov. 7.

All Democrats registered to vote in the 28th Virginia Senate District may vote in the caucus, according to a release from the local party. The district includes all of Culpeper County.

The caucus will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office, 205 S. East St., Suite A in Culpeper.

Democratic voters may come and cast their votes any time during the caucus hours. If there is only one candidate for the Democratic nomination, the caucus may be canceled.

Culpeper workforce center manager Jason Ford has said he is running as a Democrat in the 28th District election. Spotsylvania small businesswoman Tawana Campbell announced she would run as an independent for the 28th District seat along with Flint Hill grassroots advocate Elizabeth Melson.

Ed Dunphy, Assistant Treasurer Culpeper County Democrats, said in an email Tuesday that at this point the committee was not aware of another candidate seeking the nomination.

"This notice is a last attempt to find out. If no one else applies by the 28th then the caucus will be canceled and Jason will be the nominee," he stated.

Incumbent State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is seeking reelection to a fourth term representing the district is the November election. He is the Republican nominee.

For information on the Democratic call to caucus, visit culpeperdemocrats.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Call-to-Unassembled-Caucus-SD28-2023.pdf.