Culpeper Dems hosting virtual event Saturday to support Spanberger

With early voting for the presidential and congressional elections starting this Friday, the Culpeper Democratic Committee is getting behind its U.S. House candidate.

A virtual fund-raiser for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will be held at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 19 on Zoom.

Culpeper residents Joe and Linda Daniel and Connie Kincheloe, with Culpeper Democrats, are sponsoring the virtual event. Various sponsorship levels are available. Those interested in attending can donate and register at Abigail.Vote/091920RSVP.

For information, contact whitney@abigailspanberger.com.

Spanberger, a former CIA operations officer, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is the Republican nominee.