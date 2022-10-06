Culpeper deputy not guilty of reckless driving in fatal Route 3 crash

A jury found a Culpeper County sheriff’s deputy not guilty on Wednesday of reckless driving in a two-vehicle fatal crash on State Route 3 in Culpeper in 2021.

Two women and five men deliberated for 45 minutes Wednesday in finding Ashleigh Baughan, 42, innocent in the March 30, 2021, collision where the four-lane divided highway meets Carrico Mills Road.

Helen Marie Quarles, 65, of Locust Grove died in the accident about 6 p.m. as she tried to turn left from the center median, heading east. Quarles, a mother and grandmother, was on her way home from work at a state probation office.

“This case is a tragedy,” Manassas defense attorney David Dischley said in closing arguments. “Everyone sitting here could find ourselves in the position of Ashleigh Baughan or Ms. Quarles … nobody intended this to happen.”

Quarles pulled out in front of the defendant, who was unable to avoid hitting her, the attorney said.

“Tragedies like this happen every day on our roadways … it breaks my heart for the family … but it is not criminal recklessness,” Dischley said. “What we have here is just speeding.”

After the daylong trial, the attorney declined comment on its outcome.

Baughan left the courtroom in tears, surrounded by her family. A lieutenant at the time of the crash, Baughan has worked in courthouse security since the accident.

Evidence shows the defendant was traveling in the left lane at 75 mph, 20 miles over the speed limit, in her department-issued Chevy Tahoe SUV as she approached the Route 3 intersection the evening of the crash.

Baughan, heading west toward Culpeper, was in uniform and on duty, but not responding to an emergency.

Virginia law states that someone can be found guilty of reckless driving if they are going 20 miles over the speed limit while driving in a manner so as to endanger the life, limb or property of any person.

Special prosecutor Scott Hook, the Fauquier County commonwealth’s attorney, tried the case heard by Substitute Judge Richard Potter.

Hook argued that the crash was avoidable if Baughan had been driving the speed limit.

“Was she driving in a reckless manner? I suggest she was,” he said.

Hook said a prudent person would slow down at a busy intersection, especially one known to be accident-prone, as was heard in court about the Carrico Mills junction.

“She was casually driving her cruising speed … it resulted in the death of someone … Why was she in the left lane? If she was in the right lane, Ms. Quarles would most likely be here today,” the prosecutor said.

Baughan took the stand as the defense’s final witness. She testified that she was working the day shift—6 a.m. to 6 p.m.—on the day of the crash.

She had been dispatched to the Culpeper Department of Social Services office to give a homeless woman a ride to Germanna Community College’s Locust Grove campus to the east on Route 3.

Baughan testified that she was not on her phone or distracted as she drove west back to the office in Culpeper to finish her work day after dropping off the woman. She described approaching Carrico Mills Road, a section of highway several described as having a dip in the road, potentially decreasing visibility.

The deputy testified that as she was coming up the hill, she noticed the vehicle, being driven by Quarles, “slow roll” through a stop sign and enter the center median of the highway.

“I am screaming to get out of the way,” the deputy said, testifying Quarles was looking right, toward Culpeper, and did not see her coming from the east.

“I smashed it to the floor as hard I could,” Baughan said of applying her brakes. “If I could have Flintstone-d it, I would have.”

The deputy’s SUV struck the driver’s side door of Quarles’ car and spun around in the collision. Both vehicles suffered heavy damage.

Baughan testified that she pried herself out of her vehicle and ran to render aid to the other vehicle’s occupant. The deputy testified she could not get Quarles out or administer CPR, due to her vehicle being locked.

She said Quarles still had a pulse.

Baughan testified taht it felt like an eternity before police and rescue arrived about seven minutes later. Responders busted out the window on the victim’s car and used an automated external defibrillator to try and revive Quarles.

On cross-examination by Hook, Baughan said she did not know at what speed she was traveling when the wreck happened.

“I don’t stare at my speedometer,” she said. “I was looking at my surroundings. I felt like I was not traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Baughan said she made every attempt to avoid the collision and to stop before hitting Quarles’ vehicle.

In closing, Hook said that if the defendant had been traveling 55 mph on her entire trip back to Culpeper, she never would have encountered Quarles.

“She would have been miles back,” the special prosecutor said.

A video of the accident was captured by the dash camera of motorist Matthew Deem of Bristow. He testified in court that he was in his work truck behind Quarles’ car at the stop sign on Carrico Mills Road when she entered the highway.

Deem testified he remained stationary in his vehicle and did not pull up to the stop sign after Quarles pulled onto Route 3 for fear his vehicle would be impacted.

“It was pretty imminent what was about to happen,” he testified.

“My thought was they need to get out of the way pretty quickly,” Deem said of Quarles’ vehicle stopped in the center median on Route 3.

Virginia State Police handled the investigation and did not file a criminal charge, saying the crash was unavoidable.

Baughan was charged by direct indictment initiated by Hook, who brought the case to a grand jury last year.

State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey testified at length in court Wednesday as an expert witness on crash reconstruction and analyzing information contained in “event data recorders,” a vehicle’s black box. The recorders imprint a vehicle’s speed five seconds prior to a crash or an air-bag deployment.

Coffey testified the data showed Baughan was traveling 75 mph in a 55-mph zone prior to the collision.