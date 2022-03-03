Culpeper deputy pleads not-guilty to reckless driving in fatal Route 3 wreck

A Culpeper County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Thursday in circuit court to reckless driving in the fatal wreck on Route 3 almost a year ago that killed a Locust Grove grandmother on her way home from work.

Defendant Ashleigh Baughan, 42, appeared in a tailored suit, her blond hair tied back, at the defense table in the courtroom beside her Manassas attorney David Dischley for arraignment in front of 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Richard Potter, retired.

Baughan was a lieutenant and member of the CCSO SWAT Team when the fatal two-vehicle crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. March 30, 2021, at the intersection with Carrico Mills Road, between Stevensburg and Lignum in eastern Culpeper County.

Helen Marie Quarles, 65, died in the collision on the four-lane divided highway as she attempted to make a left turn toward her home. She was months away from retirement in the state probation office in Manassas.

Deputy Baughan remains employed with the CCSO in the courts division, according to agency spokesman Lt. Les Tyler.

Half-dozen of Quarles’ family members sat Thursday in the courthouse gallery where the case will remain per order of the substitute judge appointed in the misdemeanor case involving a local law enforcement officer.

Quarles’ son and twin grandsons, in attendance for Baughan’s first court appearance on the charge, wore t-shirts with the words, Justice for Helen, and her photo.

Special Prosecutor Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook is trying the case against Baughan after he initiated a circuit court grand jury direct indictment last October on the charge.

State Police declined to charge the local deputy, initially saying Quarles pulled out in front of Baughan and the deputy was unable to avoid hitting her.

It was not initially reported that Baughan, who was not responding to an emergency and did not have her lights on, was going 75 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to the state police accident report.

Fauquier Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicole Geisenhoff filled in for Hook Thursday.

In addition to arraignment, Potter heard and denied a brief defense motion to move the misdemeanor reckless driving charge down to general district court.

If Baughan has been charged by state police on a summons, the case would have been heard in the lower court, Dischley said.

The defense attorney said the matter was entirely discretionary for the judge.

Geisenhoff asked to deny the motion, stating the direct indictment was made in circuit court and that is where the case should remain. The case involves a fatality alleging that a deputy is at fault, the guest prosecutor said.

The judge promptly denied the defense motion and set the case for status review at 9 a.m. on May 16 in Culpeper County Circuit Court.

Dischley and Baughan declined to comment on the case at this time. The deputy left the courtroom through the jury room.

Quarles’ son, Lee Braxton, has been a vocal advocate for his mother since her death. He has hosted at least two public protests, including one outside of Culpeper Division State Police headquarters, demanding justice.

Braxton said outside of the courtroom Thursday he figured Baughan was going to plead not-guilty.

“That’s the process,” Quarles’ son said, indicating doubt in the justice system.

Braxton added, “You never even heard my mother’s name when the charge was read. It was just reckless driving—what about the loss of life?”

He shook his head when asked about the upcoming one-year death anniversary.

“It’s going to be rough,” Braxton said.

The direct indictment against Baughan charges that on March 30, 2021 the officer did drive a vehicle on a highway recklessly or at a speed or in a manner so as on endanger the life, limb or property of another person.

Braxton has filed a $5.35 million wrongful death civil suit against Baughan, claiming gross, wanton and/or willful negligence.

Baughan, in her answer to the civil suit, said it fails to state a valid claim and that her actions were not so wanton or willful as to manifest a conscious disregard for the rights of others.

The civil suit defense asserts Quarles was guilty of contributing negligence or assumption of risk, which was the proximate cause of the alleged incident and/or injuries and damages.

Sudden emergency, unavoidable accident and law enforcement immunity were other defenses listed in the civil suit response.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.