Culpeper DMV now accepting walk-in customers three days a week

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, including the Culpeper office on Lovers Lane, on Tuesday morning started accepting walk-in customers after 18 months of appointment-only visits.

Walk-in service will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at all 75 DMV service centers across the state. Appointment-only service will continue to be offered as well—on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Culpeper office is open 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There was a line when the local office opened Tuesday for walk-in customers, and wait times, per usual.

Walk-in service is being provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times. For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs are spaced for physical distance and all customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

DMV began operating by appointment only as it reopened offices in May 2020 after a temporary closure due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Operating by appointment has proven to be overwhelmingly popular with customers, 77 percent of whom said in a survey that they wished to see appointments continue.

DMV is conducting more than 10 percent more transactions per week than before the pandemic. For the week ending October 2, customers completed 352,895 transactions across all service channels, as compared to the pre-pandemic weekly average of 309,111 total transactions, according to a DMV release.