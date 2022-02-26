Culpeper Downtown Carnival gives jump start to spring shopping season

Culpeper’s Mardi Gras celebration Saturday confirmed what we’ve all suspected: On what people hope is the waning edge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are itching to mix and mingle as they once did.

Culpeper Downtown Carnival drew hundreds of people, including lots of families, to the town’s charming historic district on the cool but sunny day.

Merchants were pleased by the foot traffic, the greatest they had seen since U.S. and Virginia authorities instituted strict COVID-19 health measures in March 2020, just weeks after that year’s Carnival observance.

People were lined up outside at 10 a.m., waiting for some shops to open, so their children could take part in fun art activities. Downtown’s varied restaurants served specials all day, complemented by musical performers. And on the streets, members of the 2022 Virginia Renaissance Faire—clad in Elizabeathan-era costumes—greeted pedestrians, posed for selfies with shoppers, and shared juicy tidbits from Britain’s 17th-century past.

Sharon Clark, proprietor of Pepperberries at Main and East Davis streets, was delighted by the number of people coming downtown and their obvious pleasure at enjoying special activities during the early-spring New Orleans-themed event dreamed up by Culpeper Renaissance Inc.

“The thing that’s made me so happy is seeing young kids, younger couples, visiting all the shops,” Clark said. “The restaurants are packed, Knakal’s boxes everywhere. There’s been caricature drawing, so some of our customers have shared that with us, a magician, some live music. And the people walking around in costumes have been amazing.

“We made little tassles to attach to your Mardi Gras necklaces. We gave away Knakal’s cookies, which were really well received,” she said, her eyes smiling above her face mask. “It’s just been nice to have all the activity. It’s been so fun. It’s been neat to see what a family event it’s been. ... The kids have on beads, they’re dressed in bright colors and are partaking in the things that are going on downtown.”

“Families are out together. They’re not on their cellphones, not playing video games, they’re out enjoying this gorgeous day,” Clark added. “What a blessing to have the sunshine.

“CRI, once again, has pulled through,” she said. “It had been slow. We needed a little boost. So today, here we got it. It’s just wonderful.”

Queen Elizabeth I (portrayed by Stacey Hamilton of Silver Spring, Md.) was all smiles, too, as she greeted her royal subjects walking along Davis Street. Britain’s monarch was joined by Dorothy Hastings Devereux, the queen’s lady-in-waiting, and the fearsome-looking Jack Bones, a former pirate asking the queen for a writ of privateering. Across the way, a brightly-garbed 17th-century street poet composed poems on the spot for passers-by.

Farther down East Davis Street, Green Roost shop owner Kelsey Settle was delighted by the buzz of activity.

“It’s a really nice vibe,” Settle said of the day.

“We are grateful to CRI because they created this event,” she said—and especially so after two years of pandemic public-health restrictions and a dropoff in business. “People are coming downtown, people are shopping, they’re eating in the restaurants. It’s a really nice feeling. It’s been a long time since we’ve had something like this.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.