Everyone’s favorite Saturday morning activity returns 7:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market, held in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at parking 318 S. West St.

Organizers from Culpeper Renaissance say it’s the longest running, most successful Farmers Market in the area, just blocks away from the heart of downtown. The family friendly market welcomes the 2023 season with new and returning, full and part-time vendors that truly offer something for everyone, according to a CRI release. Patrons can stock their fridge, freezer and pantry while supporting local farmers, growers and craft artisans.

Shoppers can additionally rest easy knowing where the food comes from, protect the environment, enjoy nutrient rich, in season whole food choices, fresh local produce, meats and more, plus open-air shopping.

Evan Boone, Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market Committee Chairman and owner/operator of Three Springs Farm said the committee is super excited about the Farmers Market this year.

“It’s always an exciting time and we love how the downtown community really rallies around the Farmers Market coming back every spring. We are so thankful for all our customers,” Boone said.

New and returning vendors will include A Taste for Rustic, Baire’s Choice Mushrooms, Erin’s Elderberries, Fair Winds Farms, Peak View Garden Farm, Court’s Kitchen, Flowers & Floof, Hardigan Farms, Mars Makes!, Native Shire and Persimmons Hollow Farm, Barajas Produce, C & T Produce, Corvallis Farms, Double L Farm & Apiary, Great Harvest Bread Company, Green Barn Bakery, Gringo Mama Salsa, Hock Newberry Farm, Jacked Up Foods, Loving Paws Big & Small, Mandi’s Dandie’s, One Twenty Seven Coffee, Piedmont Farm & Greenhouse, Son of a Bear Ciders, Sunshine Acres Farm, Tana’s Kitchen, Three Springs Farm, Too Hot To Candle, Willowlyn Farms Produce, AnteSEEDent, Rapidan River Master Gardeners and Spelled Ink.

The popular kid’s I’m SOW Healthy Youth Nutrition Education program will return for the 2023 Market season through a grant from Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.

The I’m SOW Healthy Youth Nutrition Education program includes healthy, seasonal recipes, along with $5 Farm Fresh Dollars, available to children ages 2 to 13, once a month, to purchase fresh produce and foods or even food producing plants at the Market. The program features live cooking demonstrations the second Saturday.

The theme of the season is, “Get out and Play!”

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients looking to double their spending power, while receiving quality customer care and the freshest, local ingredients can visit the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market to can purchase tokens to use at the Market. CRI will match the amount spent, up to 25 bonus tokens, until funds are exhausted.

Farmers Market partners include Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper, Culpeper Human Services, Kid Central, Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission and Culpeper Baptist Church.

On select Saturdays, patrons will enjoy live music and special events, including Farmers Market Customer Appreciation Days in June and September, American Grown Flowers Week in July and National Farmers Market Week in August, according to the CRI release.