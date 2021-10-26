Culpeper drama students return to high school stage Thursday with one-act plays

High school drama is coming back to the live stage where it belongs.
The theatre programs of Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools will present a one-act play festival full of teen emotion at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in the EVHS auditorium. It is free and open to the public.
CCHS will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, “21 Chump Street,” and Eastern View will present, “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time,” a comedy by Ian McWethy.
These performances will mark the start of the 2021–2022 theatre season following a year when both schools worked to create solutions to reduce spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Lauran Hoover. Pandemic measures included physically-distant concert version musicals, virtual plays, and outdoor performances.
CCHS Theater teacher Maxamie Mitchell directs “21 Chump Street,” based on a true story from “This American Life” series about social issues impacting teenagers. Culpeper Middle School choral director Adam Hughes provides musical direction for the high school production.
EVHS teacher Andrew Ballard directs, “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time,” the story of a high school teen who after a recent devastating breakup, is taken on a comedic journey by a supernatural relationship manager named Evan. Here, she gets some much needed perspective.
EVHS social studies teacher Maria Fetty provides assistant direction and choreography.
Thursday’s performances are open rehearsals for each school’s respective Virginia High School League competition. CCHS will take its one act musical to compete at James Monroe High School this Saturday, Oct. 30, and EVHS will take its one act comedy to compete at Chancellor High School on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Contact mmorales@ccpsweb.org or ab5687@ccpsweb.org.