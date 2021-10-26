Culpeper drama students return to high school stage Thursday with one-act plays

High school drama is coming back to the live stage where it belongs.

The theatre programs of Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools will present a one-act play festival full of teen emotion at 6 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in the EVHS auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

CCHS will perform Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical, “21 Chump Street,” and Eastern View will present, “The 9 Worst Breakups of All Time,” a comedy by Ian McWethy.

These performances will mark the start of the 2021–2022 theatre season following a year when both schools worked to create solutions to reduce spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Lauran Hoover. Pandemic measures included physically-distant concert version musicals, virtual plays, and outdoor performances.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CCHS Theater teacher Maxamie Mitchell directs “21 Chump Street,” based on a true story from “This American Life” series about social issues impacting teenagers. Culpeper Middle School choral director Adam Hughes provides musical direction for the high school production.