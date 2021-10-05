Ghouls have arrived on East Davis Street as Culpeper dresses up for fall. A display outside Pinto Thai restaurant gets into the haunting spirit of the Halloween season.

Representatives of Culpeper’s Main Street program, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., were active on Saturday putting up decorations to celebrate the harvest, with cornstalks and mums scattered here and there across the downtown scene.

With October comes Restaurant Week in Culpeper, starting Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 17, designed to encourage diners to break out of the normal routine and share a meal at 11 participating independently owned Culpeper eating establishments.

A flat rate of $35 per person pays for a three-course dinner of appetizer, entree and dessert. Call for days and hours of operation and to make your reservation.

Offering Dine In and Carry Out:

Jackleg (Wed-Sun) (540/764-4876)

Natraj Indian Cuisine (Tues-Sun) (540/317-5293)

Pinto Thai Culpeper (Mon-Sun) (540/829-0777)

Sweet Roux (Tues-Sat) (540/727-0679)

Offering Dine In: