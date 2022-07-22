Culpeper dump-truck driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle

A 41-year-old Culpeper man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Louisa Road in Keswick, the Albemarle County Police Department said.

John Henry Alfred Moorman was driving a dump truck hauling asphalt that overturned at 8:37 a.m. July 21 near Louisa Road and Tally Ho Farm Lane, the department said in a statement.

The crash spilled asphalt into a tributary of Mechunk Creek.

It was the 10th fatal crash investigated by Albemarle County police this year.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal Office also responded to the crash to mitigate environmental impacts from the spilled asphalt.

The fire marshal is working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the trucking company owner, the property owner where the crash took place, and a hazardous-materials contractor to remove the asphalt and return the stream bed, along with the surrounding buffer, to its natural state, Albemarle police said.

That work is expected to take at least a week.