Culpeper Early HeadStart expansion, fieldhouse going out to bid this summer

The $4.15 million federally-funded expansion of Culpeper Early HeadStart is on track to go out for construction bids in July, while the new fieldhouse at the Sports Complex is expected to go out to bid in August.
Culpeper County Director of Environmental Services Paul Howard gave a brief update on the major projects to the Building & Grounds Committee Tuesday morning.
At the site of the HeadStart expansion at the Galbreath-Marshall school on Old Fredericksburg Road, DEQ is conducting stormwater management review, he said.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked if any major cost over-runs were expected with the project that will add 10 classrooms behind the existing building, allowing 80 more young children to attend preschool there.
“We don’t know,” Howard said. “It depends on the bidding environment at the time. Material costs are obviously way up.”
Costs will depend on how many construction companies are interested in doing the work, he added.
“A lot of people are getting very busy,” he said.
Over at the Sports Complex, the county is currently working with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to extend utility connections to the fieldhouse site. Internet cable will also have to be put in place. Since the site is less than acre, stormwater management review will not be required, Howard said.
The fieldhouse will be located near the entrance to Cyclone Stadium, in the spot designated back in 2003 for a recreation center as part of the larger development of Eastern View HS and sports complex at the location along U.S. Route 29.
Howard said a nearby area, currently used as practice fields, could be converted to parking lots with about 150-200 spaces to address parking needs as mentioned by Frazier. With the fieldhouse and potential parking lots, the entire sports complex would be built out, Howard said.
“The need is there for parking,” Frazier said, preferably close by and without having to walk very far.
He said the complex is very busy on a Saturday with the various sports leagues.
“It’s unbelievable,” Frazier said. “It’s a good thing to have with all those people here.”
540/825-4315