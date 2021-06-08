Culpeper Early HeadStart expansion, fieldhouse going out to bid this summer

The $4.15 million federally-funded expansion of Culpeper Early HeadStart is on track to go out for construction bids in July, while the new fieldhouse at the Sports Complex is expected to go out to bid in August.

Culpeper County Director of Environmental Services Paul Howard gave a brief update on the major projects to the Building & Grounds Committee Tuesday morning.

At the site of the HeadStart expansion at the Galbreath-Marshall school on Old Fredericksburg Road, DEQ is conducting stormwater management review, he said.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked if any major cost over-runs were expected with the project that will add 10 classrooms behind the existing building, allowing 80 more young children to attend preschool there.

“We don’t know,” Howard said. “It depends on the bidding environment at the time. Material costs are obviously way up.”

Costs will depend on how many construction companies are interested in doing the work, he added.

“A lot of people are getting very busy,” he said.