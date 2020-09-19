Culpeper Early HeadStart expansion would expand childcare to 90 babies

Four years after launching a program serving the county’s youngest citizens, Culpeper Early Head Start is looking to grow again.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last week endorsed a plan by Culpeper Human Services to build onto its Head Start facility on Old Fredericksburg Road that opened in 2016 at capacity—80 children.
Officials are hoping to receive an estimated $5-$7 million federal grant to fund another expansion at the back of the Galbreath-Marshall Building in town. If built, the project would allow the local program to care for another 90 infants-to-3-year-olds living with lower income families.
The deadline for the Early Head Start Partnership Grant is this Monday. The same pool of money funded the 2015 expansion to the lower level at Galbreath-Marshall, expanding Culpeper Head Start to include infants.
For the future expansion, the Human Services Board considered two other site options—at the administrative offices on Industry Drive, or on county-owned land on Route 229, just outside of town, where the YMCA was proposed.
CHS Director Lisa Peacock told the Board of Supervisors at a special meeting last week that though her board favored expanding Head Start on the north end of town that site costs made the county’s 40-acre site cost-prohibitive. When the county proposed building a YMCA on site in 2018, it was going to cost $1.6 million to install turn lanes, relocate utilities and expand water and sewer lines.
Building on Industry Drive would have been a huge improvement to the property off of Route 3, Peacock added. However, expanding at the existing site would be easiest in terms of access for families in an area revitalized by the facility. Expanding at Galbreath-Marshall will require adding more parking as well as a new kitchen, Peacock said.
CHS Board Chairman John Cerio said keeping HeadStart in one location would be easier and consolidate operating costs, estimated at another $750,000 with the expansion and added babies. HeadStart Director Dorenda Pullen said there is a current waiting list of more than 200 young children in Culpeper.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said the current HeadStart building would be the logical place for growth. But Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates noted that as Culpeper continues to grow it would probably be smart to eventually create a second HeadStart location. He noted increased traffic in the residential area surrounding Galbreath-Marshall.
“I would like to see it be in Catalpa because you’re prepping for the future,” Bates said of using the county’s land along Route 229.
Chairman Gary Deal agreed, saying his vision was for a “shared complex” on the land with a small multi-purpose building to include “some of what the community center” at the YMCA, turned down by voters, would have provided. Existing architectural drawings for the failed project could be used, he added, to add recreation components.
“Build a multi-purpose big room, like a small community center,” Deal said, predicting the cost at $5 to $10 million.
East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell also initially favored the county’s 40 acres for HeadStart expansion.
Peacock said while she agreed with the need for growth of the program that the site work costs at the county property would not be grant-funded and would have to be covered by the county. Bates asked her how long the Galbreath-Marshall building would suffice in serving the county—even with the expansion.
Peacock said it would allow them to take another 80 or 90 families off the waiting list.
“We could build a whole other facility and fill it,” she said. “There will always be a need there.”
The board ultimately followed CHS leadership in endorsing the Galbreath-Marshall building for the expansion while not abandoning ideas for the county property on Route 229.
“I would really like to see more growth on the north end of the county,” Bates said.
Deal said the county property would be well-suited for a “mini community center,” possibly housing Kid Central or other county recreation programs. County Administrator John Egertson said the board could discuss extending water and sewer lines to the property as part of next year’s budget cycle.
If approved, the HeadStart expansion would take 12 months to become operational.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!