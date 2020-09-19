Culpeper Early HeadStart expansion would expand childcare to 90 babies

Building on Industry Drive would have been a huge improvement to the property off of Route 3, Peacock added. However, expanding at the existing site would be easiest in terms of access for families in an area revitalized by the facility. Expanding at Galbreath-Marshall will require adding more parking as well as a new kitchen, Peacock said.

CHS Board Chairman John Cerio said keeping HeadStart in one location would be easier and consolidate operating costs, estimated at another $750,000 with the expansion and added babies. HeadStart Director Dorenda Pullen said there is a current waiting list of more than 200 young children in Culpeper.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said the current HeadStart building would be the logical place for growth. But Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates noted that as Culpeper continues to grow it would probably be smart to eventually create a second HeadStart location. He noted increased traffic in the residential area surrounding Galbreath-Marshall.

“I would like to see it be in Catalpa because you’re prepping for the future,” Bates said of using the county’s land along Route 229.