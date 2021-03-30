Culpeper Election Board chair relieves precinct officer, asks clerk candidate Keene to leave polling place

The Culpeper County Board of Elections chairman relieved a precinct official and asked a candidate to leave the West Fairfax District polling place Tuesday mid-day as voters cast Election Day ballots in the special election for clerk of the Circuit Court.
“It was brought to our attention by one of the candidates that an elections official was posting to social media, which is a violation,” Culpeper Board of Elections Chairman Jim Holmes said in an interview. “I went there and the chief election official had been posting things online.”
Holmes said Marshall Keene, who is challenging Circuit Court interim clerk Carson Beard for the office, notified the county Board of Elections of the Instagram post by the precinct’s chief elections officer.
Keene and Republican Committee Corresponding Secretary Sherrie Settle did not reply to Culpeper Star-Exponent voicemails about the incident.
Holmes said he went to the precinct to investigate at about 9:50 a.m., and talked with Keene.
Keene asked Holmes to remove Chief Elections Officer R. Smyth, saying his continued presence was unfair to Keene, Holmes said. Keene refused to leave until Smyth was removed, he said.
Holmes asked Smyth to leave, and swore in his replacement on the spot, he said.
Holmes said he relieved Smyth to “to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”
Holmes said he also asked Keene to leave the interior of the West Fairfax polling place, which is in the basement of Culpeper United Methodist Church off James Madison Highway, for violating state elections rules.
The rules say candidates may pass through a polling place, but cannot linger, and afterward must remain at least 40 feet away from the door, he said.
“Mr. Keene was at West Fairfax longer than seven minutes, which is the limit,” Holmes said. “He was informed of his violation and was asked to leave.”
Keene was on the premises for quite a while, he said.
There was “some confusion” about the former precinct officer’s party affiliation, Holmes said.
Holmes addressed the Culpeper County Republican Committee’s Tuesday-morning Facebook post about the incident, which asserted the officer was a Democrat.
The post read, “BREAKING: Democrat Chief Election Officer REMOVED from West Fairfax polling place after illegal election law violations.” A red arrow pointed toward Smyth’s ID badge, which read “CHIEF OFFICER.”
In red, these words were superimposed over Smyth’s photo: “DEMOCRAT Election Officer & West Fairfax.”
Smyth’s photo, holding an official ballot that was marked for Carson Beard, bore the words: “FIRST VOTER OF THE DAY #TEAMBEARD”
Smyth did not confirm that he posted the picture, Holmes said.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis is investigating the matter, he said.
“To suggest we have a Democratic officer of election is absurd,” Holmes said. “We don’t have Democratic or Republican representatives as officers of election. They must discharge their duties without prejudice or bias, and they take an oath to do so. I don’t know how that post happened. Anyone can put words with a picture online. We don’t know who put words with that picture.”
Culpeper County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Restel said Tuesday that Smyth is not a member of the Democratic committee and has not been in recent years.
“He isn’t affiliated with the party at all, as far as I know,” Restel said.