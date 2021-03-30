Culpeper Election Board chair relieves precinct officer, asks clerk candidate Keene to leave polling place

The Culpeper County Board of Elections chairman relieved a precinct official and asked a candidate to leave the West Fairfax District polling place Tuesday mid-day as voters cast Election Day ballots in the special election for clerk of the Circuit Court.

“It was brought to our attention by one of the candidates that an elections official was posting to social media, which is a violation,” Culpeper Board of Elections Chairman Jim Holmes said in an interview. “I went there and the chief election official had been posting things online.”

Holmes said Marshall Keene, who is challenging Circuit Court interim clerk Carson Beard for the office, notified the county Board of Elections of the Instagram post by the precinct’s chief elections officer.

Keene and Republican Committee Corresponding Secretary Sherrie Settle did not reply to Culpeper Star-Exponent voicemails about the incident.

Holmes said he went to the precinct to investigate at about 9:50 a.m., and talked with Keene.

Keene asked Holmes to remove Chief Elections Officer R. Smyth, saying his continued presence was unfair to Keene, Holmes said. Keene refused to leave until Smyth was removed, he said.