Culpeper EMS director details virus vaccine priority groups, plans to open call center

His agency is not provided with a list showing where citizens are on the list or when they will be notified for their vaccine, he said. Additional clinics are still receiving their lists directly from the health district, Ooten said, and all of those lists are based upon online vaccine request surveys that have already been completed.

Per the current process, citizens cannot actually schedule an appointment until they have received an invite notification released by the Health District. With the invitation will be a link to an available location and appointment times in their Health District, Ooten said.

Citizens living in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison or Rappahannock counties can also call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540/316-6302.

In addition, Culpeper County EMS plans to establish a call center in its Emergency Operation Center beginning this Monday to take questions about the coronavirus vaccine process assist Culpeper County residents with completing their Health District surveys.

As of Wednesday night, EMS was finalizing plans for a dedicated phone number and email address for citizens to contact for assistance and guidance. The plan is to have the call center open to take calls 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday. There will also be an answering service established for the line, according to Ooten.