Culpeper EMS director details virus vaccine priority groups, plans to open call center

As COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited and demand soars here and everywhere, Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal has received many calls and messages related to vaccination protocol and priorities locally.
In a post late Wednesday, Deal said he asked Culpeper County Emergency Medical Services Director Bill Ooten to comment on this issue.
The county also announced a potential local call center through EMS to take calls and provide assistance on the coronavirus vaccination process, which again is delayed due to supply.
Tens of thousands of local citizens are already on the list to be contacted by the health department to receive a vaccine, yet the five-county health district expects to receive less than 2,100 doses for the next four to eight weeks, according to the latest guidance from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
State guidance that will be followed locally for prioritization of doses is: approximately 50 percent will be reserved for those aged 65 and older and the other 50 percent for frontline essential workers in priority order, according to Ooten. After that, vaccine is prioritized for people aged 16 to 64 with high risk medical conditions or disability and people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps.
“With only a limited supply being received each week in our Health District to administer, this process is taking some time,” Ooten said.
His agency is not provided with a list showing where citizens are on the list or when they will be notified for their vaccine, he said. Additional clinics are still receiving their lists directly from the health district, Ooten said, and all of those lists are based upon online vaccine request surveys that have already been completed.
Per the current process, citizens cannot actually schedule an appointment until they have received an invite notification released by the Health District. With the invitation will be a link to an available location and appointment times in their Health District, Ooten said.
Citizens living in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison or Rappahannock counties can also call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540/316-6302.
In addition, Culpeper County EMS plans to establish a call center in its Emergency Operation Center beginning this Monday to take questions about the coronavirus vaccine process assist Culpeper County residents with completing their Health District surveys.
As of Wednesday night, EMS was finalizing plans for a dedicated phone number and email address for citizens to contact for assistance and guidance. The plan is to have the call center open to take calls 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday thru Friday. There will also be an answering service established for the line, according to Ooten.
Chairman Deal said on Thursday that he had received the first dose of the COVID-19 shot. He said he experienced no side effects other than a sore arm for about five hours after the vaccine was given. Deal said the soreness wore off by the next day.
As of Thursday, RRHD had administered 5,197 virus vaccines in Culpeper County, according to Virginia Dept. of Health.
