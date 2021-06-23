Culpeper enjoys Juneteenth Jubilee, notes 'more work to do'

“I have recently learned about Juneteenth and wanted to be a part of my community’s celebration,” the business owner added. “Getting to know each other while eating good food and listening to music is always fun.”

Humble Soul was established two-and-a-half years ago in Greenville, North Carolina, but Greene transferred his business to Culpeper after moving to the town in August, 2020.

“The Juneteenth holiday will help other races in the Culpeper community learn more about African American history,” he said. “Also be on the lookout for Humble Soul Ministries—we will be delivering free food to people in low-income areas of the community later this year.”

Brandon Miles, co-host of Culpeper’s second annual Juneteenth celebration and a multi-business owner, local entrepreneur and philanthropist said, “It is a cool day to celebrate Juneteenth.”

“The goal is to educate people on what Juneteenth is really about,” Miles said. “African Americans have federal holidays too, not just Black history month. The youth will have more knowledge about Juneteenth, which is very important because they are the future.”

