Culpeper enjoys Juneteenth Jubilee, notes 'more work to do'

Culpeper residents and friends gathered Saturday for a Juneteenth Jubilee as part of a series of celebrations organized by a local non-profit youth organization.
Juneteenth was established as a federal holiday by President Biden on June 17 to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. But the holiday has been observed in African American communities since the last groups of enslaved people were notified of the U.S.’s Emancipation Proclamation in June, 1865.
Culpeper Youth, a local non-profit, hosted the Juneteenth Jubilee at Yowell Meadow Park for the second year, on June 19, after hosting an ice cream social on Friday and planning for a Black Father’s Day event on Sunday.
Culpeper Youth board members Brandon Miles, Town Councilwoman Jamie Clancy and their protégé, Brianna Reaves, were all in attendance, with Reaves a key organizer.
Local African American business owners and entrepreneurs were recognized throughout the celebration. There were field games and moon bounces for children, and a variety of food and snacks courtesy of Culpeper Youth Organization.
CEO and lead cook of food truck Humble Soul, Tiras Greene, was one of multiple Black business owners attending Culpeper’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
Greene said, “I’m grateful to be living out my dreams as a cook—I enjoy anything hospitality-related.”
“I have recently learned about Juneteenth and wanted to be a part of my community’s celebration,” the business owner added. “Getting to know each other while eating good food and listening to music is always fun.”
Humble Soul was established two-and-a-half years ago in Greenville, North Carolina, but Greene transferred his business to Culpeper after moving to the town in August, 2020.
“The Juneteenth holiday will help other races in the Culpeper community learn more about African American history,” he said. “Also be on the lookout for Humble Soul Ministries—we will be delivering free food to people in low-income areas of the community later this year.”
Brandon Miles, co-host of Culpeper’s second annual Juneteenth celebration and a multi-business owner, local entrepreneur and philanthropist said, “It is a cool day to celebrate Juneteenth.”
“The goal is to educate people on what Juneteenth is really about,” Miles said. “African Americans have federal holidays too, not just Black history month. The youth will have more knowledge about Juneteenth, which is very important because they are the future.”
Culpeper is like a second home to Miles, he said, after spending more than a third of his life in the Central Virginia community. Miles moved to a neighboring city after graduating from Culpeper County High School in 2006.
In 2014 Miles opened a sneaker store in Culpeper, The Sneaker Thrifts, and became a board member with Culpeper Youth Organization when it launched in 2017.
Miles volunteers his time through Culpeper Youth Organization helping with Christmas toy drives for the less fortunate, movie buyouts for the local youth, and charity basketball tournaments in which scholarships are given to benefit the youth in Culpeper.
“I’m here to help the youth and the community as a whole,” he said.
Co-host Brianna Reaves said on Saturday, “The Culpeper Youth Organization Juneteenth celebration event went well, I’m just happy the weather held up.”
“It’s important to celebrate African American culture and to celebrate the spirit of Juneteenth,” Reaves said.
But she added that there is still work that needs doing for the African American community to be truly free and liberated.
“Culpeper has a lot of work to do internally—a Black holiday like Juneteenth won’t cover it up,” she said. “However, I do believe change will eventually come if deep-rooted racism is addressed. We must bring awareness year round, not just on holidays.”
Reaves, a Culpeper native, is a former student of Culpeper Youth Organization, graduating out of the organization in 2018. She attends Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg.
“Organizing events is what I do to bring the community together. I will continue to advocate for social justice changes for African Americans and intangible changes in the community,” Reaves said.
On Saturday former Culpeper resident Roger Woolfolk said, “It’s such a beautiful day and I am enjoying myself.”
Woolfolk, age 86, who lived in Culpeper 26 years before moving to Madison County to be closer to his children, was one of the most senior people in age attending the Culpeper 2021 Juneteenth celebration.
“It’s necessary for the cause,” Woolfolk said. “When I came along we didn’t have anything like this. This could create more opportunity for African Americans in the community—thank God Juneteenth is a holiday now.”
