Culpeper eyes 3rd party engineer to review solar power plant projects

Deal supported a local engineering firm be hired to do the reviews. Egertson said the firm would be chosen based on its qualifications. The county administrator is drafting a request for proposals for third -arty reviews of utility scale solar projects.

Planning Director Sam McLearen said he hoped the board followed through with the idea.

In the meantime, county staff continues to review three separate large projects that would connect to the Dominion Power transmission line, including Greenwood Solar, proposed for construction on some 1,000 acres of agricultural land in Stevensburg.

Citing an incomplete application, the planning commission last week delayed a vote on approving the site plan until its Oct. 14 meeting. Yet, the Greenwood conditional use permit granted nearly two years ago by the board of supervisors will expire Oct. 2.

An attorney for the project this week filed a request to appear before the county board Oct. 6 to request a permit extension. In order to move forward with site plan review, the extension must first be granted. It is unknown if the board will hear the request in October, according to McLearen.