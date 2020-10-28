Culpeper families invited to enjoy 'Ghostbusters' gala

Who ya gonna call?

In this case, the Culpeper County Library. The book-lovers’ haven is inviting fans of the “Ghostbusters” movies and spooky things—of all ages—to take part in a virtual event Friday.

Library staff members will present a Zoom Ghostbusters Halloween Celebration at 6:30 p.m. via, as the title indicates, Zoom online.

The fun, dramatic event will feature stories, skits, music, dancing and more to scare away the library’s pesky ghost, said Laini Bostian, the library’s youth services coordinator. Librarians will wield disinfecting guns to combat the specter. Bostian will also be part of the program.

“I really think people will enjoy themselves,” she told the Star-Exponent. “When I watched a video of our practice, it made me laugh!”

Twenty families have registered, and the library has about 15 family spots left, she said.

To register, call Bostian at 540/825-8691 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The deadline to sign up is 2 p.m. Friday.