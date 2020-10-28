 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper families invited to enjoy 'Ghostbusters' gala
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper families invited to enjoy 'Ghostbusters' gala

{{featured_button_text}}
Ghostbusters Ad 1.jpeg

Youth Library Associates Rebecca Mazuch (left) and Hannah Crawford will wield disinfecting guns (aka particle wands), as Library Associate Lori Rice portrays a ghost in the Culpeper County Library’s ‘Ghostbusters’ program this Friday.

 CULPEPER COUNTY LIBRARY

Who ya gonna call?

In this case, the Culpeper County Library. The book-lovers’ haven is inviting fans of the “Ghostbusters” movies and spooky things—of all ages—to take part in a virtual event Friday.

Library staff members will present a Zoom Ghostbusters Halloween Celebration at 6:30 p.m. via, as the title indicates, Zoom online.

The fun, dramatic event will feature stories, skits, music, dancing and more to scare away the library’s pesky ghost, said Laini Bostian, the library’s youth services coordinator. Librarians will wield disinfecting guns to combat the specter. Bostian will also be part of the program.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I really think people will enjoy themselves,” she told the Star-Exponent. “When I watched a video of our practice, it made me laugh!”

Twenty families have registered, and the library has about 15 family spots left, she said.

To register, call Bostian at 540/825-8691 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The deadline to sign up is 2 p.m. Friday.

People can also email Bostian at lbostian@cclva.org, but if they do not receive a Zoom link back by 10 a.m. Friday, they should call her, she said.

New to Zoom? The library suggest checking out tutorials at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/206618765-Zoom-video-tutorials and doing a test call at https://zoom.us/test.

Can’t make the library’s live programs? Visit its YouTube page for video programming, https://www.youtube.com/c/culpepercountylibrary.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Spell' & 'Come Play'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News