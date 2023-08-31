U.S. Army Specialist Diego Saldana made a trip to see extended family in Austin, Texas a year ago today. He was later planning a vacation to see his parents, siblings and daughter in Culpeper, where he grew up and participated in ROTC at Eastern View High School.

But he never made it home.

On leave from duty at Fort Hood — renamed this year to Fort Cavazos — the young father was supposed to be celebrating his 21st birthday on Aug. 31, 2022.

Instead, Saldana’s body was found on Interstate 35 after having been fatally struck by two vehicles, according to Austin Police reports.

A year later, his family is still seeking answers as to what happened to their loved one that night, why he separated from his female cousin while barhopping on 6th Street and why multiple 911 calls reported him walking and running on the interstate.

Saldana’s sister, Maria Saldana, said it has been a difficult year.

“The last time we had any communication with Fort Hood, or the police was a few weeks after Diego’s death, they just said that it was an accident. But they just left us with a lot of questions and no answers,” she said in a recent correspondence.

Maria said they never received any of Saldana’s belongings, including the clothes he was wearing that night or his phone, which was never found.

“This is something that we must learn to live with it, it’s an open wound that is never going to heal,” she said.

Saldana’s daughter, Mia, turned 5 in June; it was her first birthday without him.

She asks all the time, “Where is my daddy?” said Maria. “Sometimes she said that her dad is watching her from heaven and sometimes she forgets.”

The local family, from Mexico, returned to San Luis Potosi City last year to bury Saldana. They are at his gravesite again today for a one-year anniversary death novena.

“My parents are the ones that took it the hardest — he was the baby,” Maria said. “I was scared at first, because I didn’t know how we were going to continue our life without him. It’s hard. It was like taking a piece of our heart.”

As his birthday and death date coincide, memories are flooding back, she said.

“We pray every day so God can give us the strength that we need to keep going,” she said.

Growing up in Culpeper, bound for the Army

Saldana’s first cousin, Dulce Montiel, contacted the Star-Exponent last year via email about Diego’s untimely death with a subject line: “PLEASE HELP US WE WANT JUSTICE.”

The family sat down for an interview in October in their home near Yowell Meadow Park to talk about their loved one and to find answers. Montiel translated much of the conversation from Spanish.

A memorial altar for Diego with photos, mementos and candles was a centerpiece of the living room, including pictures of him as a boy, wearing cowboy hats and in his military uniform. Diego wanted to be in the Army since around the age of 12, according to his father, Carlos Saldana, a longtime greenhouse worker who has lived in Culpeper for 35 years.

“He used to tell me if I didn’t sign the papers he would still go,” he said.

Diego, a premature baby born in Charlottesville, was the first in their family to be a soldier, Carlos said. He attended A.G. Richardson Elementary and Culpeper Middle School before graduating a year early from Eastern View to join the Army in 2018, according to his brother, Juan. A teen parent, Diego married his high school girlfriend before leaving for the Army.

His mother, Juana, who also works in a Culpeper-area greenhouse, was not happy about him joining the armed services. But the family was proud.

Saldana, whose full name is Diego Ulysses Saldana Jimenez, completed basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina before getting stationed at Fort Lee near Petersburg and then Fort Hood, his family said.

He was an engineer mechanic who did a nine-month deployment in 2021 to Kuwait, and a “Gunslinger,” part of the 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. Specialist Saldana was slated to be discharged last year in November and wanted to attend college in Austin, his mother said.

Diego liked cars, said his sister, especially the Ford Mustang. He liked music and going places, she added. He worked at Country Cookin’ in Culpeper and played soccer before committing his life to the military.

“He always likes to cover everything when he’s in the Army,” Maria said. “He wanted to do as much as he can to help the people.”

Birthday and death day

Saldana lived close to base at Fort Hood, roughly 70 miles from Austin, south on I-35, the same interstate on which his body was found on his 21st birthday. The road ends at Mexico, according to his father.

Juana Saldana texted her son on the morning of Aug. 31, 2022, a Wednesday, she recalled, “Happy birthday, I love you,” she said. “He did not text back.”

Diego’s daughter video called with him that Monday, said Juana. His sister sent him a text message around 5 a.m. on the date of his death, sending birthday wishes, but Diego never read it, she recalled.

“I say maybe he’s sleeping or something,” she said.

The last time she talked to her brother was on Aug. 27. They talked about him coming home Sept. 9 for a visit while on leave.

“He was telling me how he was going to eat with the kids and all the stuff he was going to do while he was here,” Maria said.

The family, including Mia, last saw him the previous April, during a visit to Texas. He was happy they were there, said his mother.

Late morning on the day of Saldana’s death, Maria said her uncle called from Austin saying he did not return the night before and was missing.

“Something happened,” Maria said. “I tried to call him a lot of times, but he didn’t answer the phone.”

The parents immediately got plane tickets for Texas to try to find Diego. They were met the airport by family, telling them he had died.

Tragic pedestrian death

The last person to see Saldana alive was his cousin, Diana. They were partying on 6th Street in downtown Austin when he disappeared around 1:30 a.m., Maria stated. Alcohol consumption was part of the 21st birthday celebration and the level of drinking appears to be connected to his death.

Diana got back from the bathroom while at a Tex-Mex bar and Diego was gone from the table where they were sitting. It was very unlike him to leave his close female cousin alone, his relatives stated. The two had driven together in his car and it was still parked at the club—but no Diego.

His body was found about four hours later in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Cesar Chavez Boulevard, according to an Austin Police Department news release at the time. It was less than a mile away from the bar.

Around 5:23 a.m. on Aug. 31, E911 operators received several calls reporting two vehicles had hit a pedestrian on the interstate, according to the police release. Other reports indicated a pedestrian walking and running in the highway before they were struck, the family said.

“APD officers and EMS responded to the location where the pedestrian died on the scene. The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation,” according to the release.

The crash was investigated as Austin’s 70th fatal crash of 2022, the news release stated. The police department has not released more information in the case. They confirmed the deceased was Saldana.

High BAL, unknown timeline

Saldana’s autopsy was conducted on the morning of Sept. 1, 2022 at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin, Texas. The medical examiner’s report stated the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner of death, an accident, based on the autopsy and investigative information, according to the report.

Diego Saldana had no known medical history. Post mortem external examination demonstrated a well-developed, well-nourished male with multiple injuries, the report stated.

Toxicology testing at autopsy showed Saldana had a blood alcohol level in the range of .23-.27 percent, according to the medical examiner’s report.

At .20, people feel confused, dazed or otherwise disoriented, according to Notre Dame College. At .25, all mental, physical and sensory functions are seriously impaired, and people may pass out.

Diego’s cousin did not notice he was intoxicated when he disappeared, according to his family. They were bar hopping and just having fun, they said.

His death made the morning news as the accident and emergency response jammed traffic on the interstate for three hours at the morning rush.

“We just want answers to have closure,” said Montiel.

The family would like to see any footage from cameras along the highway or the nightclub and they want Fort Hood to launch an investigation. Some in the family believe Diego’s body was dumped at the scene. They can’t imagine why he would be running on the interstate.

“We just want to know what happened between those four hours—was he walking by himself or with someone else?” said Maria Saldana.

It’s been really tough losing Diego, especially for his Mexican grandmother, Diego’s father said. She was visiting in Texas for his birthday on the night he never returned.

“He was showing her all the pictures he had in his phone of his friends in the Army,” said Carlos Saldana.

He said his son would have never left his cousin while out on the town. It was out of his character. They were like brother and sister.

“There’s lights everywhere — I don’t know how he got run over,” he said. “The police say it was just an accident, he got run over, that’s all.”

Added his mother: “There has to be cameras. We just want to know how he got there. If he is walking by himself, that’s fine, we get it, it’s an accident, but we don’t have proof,. It wasn’t normal for him to leave his cousin. Everything was fine—they were just having fun.”

The Star-Exponent contacted the bar on 6th Street where Diego was last seen. The general manager responded via email, “Unfortunately we don’t have any camera footage from that time frame to look back on and the majority of our staff is brand new and hasn’t worked here for longer than six months.”

Fort Cavasos did not respond to repeated requests over the past year for information about Saldana’s military service record or any investigation launched into his death.

‘He represents the best of us’

Saldana’s family was present for at a memorial service Sept. 8, 2022 at Fort Hood, attended by fellow servicemen and women, who spoke fondly of their fallen comrade, “Sal.” The service was livestreamed on Facebook by the 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion.

Diego was so young, yet so determined to be the best version of himself for his little girl, a female sergeant said, recalling the heat waves and sandstorms of their Middle Eastern deployment.

His daughter was his greatest love, the sergeant continued: “It’s all he would ever talk about.”

A lieutenant colonel called him their beloved gunslinger and renegade.

“While he departed us early, Specialist Saldana left his mark on the lives of so many,” the lieutenant colonel said, adding it was unexpected passing. There are more questions than answers, the chaplain said.

Company Commander Beau Fuller called Saldana an exceptional soldier, devoted son and a loving husband and father.

“Mia was his reason and his motivation to drive on,” Fuller said at the funeral, recalling Saldana for his sense of humor and being a counselor and helper to his fellow service members. “His loss is a huge hit to the Renegade team and moving forward will be difficult. He represents the best of us.”

Diego Saldana lived life to the fullest, his military colleagues agreed.

The service ended with a final roll call, members of his company rising and stating, “here,” as their name was called. Saldana’s name was called three times with no reply. There was a moment of silence in his honor and a gun volley.

The rendering of honors commenced at the front, as funeral goers filed out, soldiers saluting at a display with the fallen soldier’s photo, boots and helmet, trinkets and patches left behind.