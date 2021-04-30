Culpeper fatal overdoses increase 67 percent in 2020

Culpeper County witnessed a nearly 67 percent in fatal drug overdoses in 2020, higher than the statewide rise of 41 percent.

The pandemic and associated isolation as well as the rise of deadly Fentanyl have all contributed to the higher figures.

There were 15 deaths from drug overdose here last year compared to nine in 2019, according to the Virginia quarterly drug death report recently updated through the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Since 2007, 134 Culpeper residents have died this way at a rate of 19.5 per 100,000 population, also higher than the statewide rate of 13.7 percent.

Virginia saw its worst year in 2020 for Fentanyl deaths with 1,655 statewide, compared to 48 statewide in 2007 as rise of the powerful and deadly synthetic opioid spreads nationwide.

Often, drug-related deaths have more than one drug causing or contributing to death so deaths in which multiple categories of drugs caused or contributed to death will be represented once within each drug category, as reflected in the statewide and local figures below.