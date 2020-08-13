Four of the region’s leading health-care organizations have joined forces for a public service campaign amid COVID-19 in support of masking among the region’s residents.
The “Wear a Mask” initiative launched Wednesday, and will feature newspaper, digital and social media messages in English and Spanish encouraging the public to wear masks. The public-service announcements are expected to appear in print and in digital media.
The effort was announced by HCA Northern Virginia including Dominion, Reston, and Stone Springs Hospitals, Inova Health System, Novant Health UVA Health System, including Culpeper Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
“Research shows that consistently wearing a mask out of the home leads to a significant slowdown in daily COVID-19 growth rates over time,” said Dr. Jon D’Souza, chief medical officer of Culpeper Medical Center. “This joint masking campaign will allow us to build on the success we’ve already seen in Virginia and prepare us for any potential surges. We are proud to be joining other leading healthcare organizations in putting the safety of our communities first.”
The venture is the first time that Novant Health UVA Health System has joined other leading healthcare organizations in a joint marketing effort to benefit their communities, Novant said. HCA Healthcare undertook a similar campaign in Richmond.
COVID-19 remains a huge risk at these hospitals, according to their chief medical officers. The chiefs agree that surges of the contagious respiratory illness occur in communities when masks are not worn in outdoor and indoor public spaces where people gather.
“We are in this battle against COVID-19 together,” said Thomas Taghon, chief medical officer of Reston Hospital Center. “It doesn’t matter your political affiliation, what you do for a living, who you work for, where you live, or how much money you have, COVID-19 is an equal opportunist when it comes to infecting people.”
Recent studies in Health Affairs, The Lancet and other medical journals compared the growth rate of COVID-19 before and after mask adoption. the release stated.
Results showed mask adoption led to a significant slowdown in daily COVID-19 growth rates over time. Globally, countries that embraced wearing masks or mandated them have had significantly lower infection and death rates due to COVID-19, according to the local hospitals.
“In Northern Virginia, we are succeeding, which is one of the reasons we have been able to progress to Phase 3,” said Dr. Stephen J. Motew, chief, clinical enterprise at Inova Health System. “Infection and death rates in the region have remained stable and relatively low, but we are not out of the woods.”
For hospitals and front-line medical teams treating COVID-19 patients, prevention remains critical in fighting this pandemic.
“While healthcare workers continue to fight COVID-19 inside hospital walls, they are relying on the public to do their part by wearing masks, using good hand hygiene and social distancing,” the hospital said in a statement.
“Science has proven that masks are effective in slowing the transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Zan Zaidi, clinical physician executive at Novant Health UVA Health System. “We see this in communities where mask adoption has been embraced—statistics show a reduction in death and infection.”
Local clinical leaders agreed wearing masks, washing hands and distancing is working.
“We cannot let our guard down,” said Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Virginia Hospital Center. “We must keep at it, to protect one another and ourselves from a virus for which there is not yet a vaccine or a cure.”
