Culpeper, Fauquier veterans groups partner to aid longtime supporter

A band of brothers and sisters, several local veterans organizations recently came together to help facilitate mobility for one of their own.
The special event and presentation took place Sept. 20 at Culpeper American Legion Post 330 on Rixeyville Road. The gathering of the veteran service organizations recognized years of contributions made Paula Jean Mullins, of Bealeton, while paying it forward to her.
La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses), the American Legion and its Auxiliary gave an estimated $2,500 to purchase a motorized scooter and rack for Mullins, someone who goes above and beyond in her love and support for veterans, according to a joint release from the groups.
Mullins expressed gratitude for the gift in a Facebook post that day, stating, “Something very special happened to me, which made me smile and cry at the same time.” Tricked into attending a BBQ at the legion hall, she said she was puzzled at why so many of her friends were there only to be presented with the beautiful scooter.
“Now, I can attend conferences and conventions whereas before, I knew I couldn’t do the amount of walking needed to attend. To say I am surprised and humbled is an understatement,” Mullins posted. “Our veterans mean so much to me for all they’ve done to ensure our freedom.”
She is said to often put the needs of others above her own, according to the release. Even after suffering medical setbacks, Mullins continued to serve. She was often found organizing local parades, special events and remarkably, making hundreds of free face masks for veterans and health care workers.
The groups organized contributions from a few anonymous donors to help her and planned a secret, special event to make the presentation of the vital transportation device.
A life member of Amvets Auxiliary and a past unit president, Mullins is also an American Legion Auxiliary member, past unit president and district chaplain. Her husband was a veteran and it runs in the family as her grandfather, father, step sister and son all served in the U.S. Army. Mullins is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and chaplain for the Remington Homemakers Club.
A trio of distinguished local veterans organized the event bestowing the donation upon her. State Chaplain Ziggy Levison of Warrenton with La Société Grande du Virginia officiated the presentation with assistance from State Commander Robert Yowell of Bealeton and American Legion Department of Virginia Vice Commander John Ward of Aldie. Dinner was served to celebrate.
La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux was founded in 1923 as an independent, by invitation, honor society of American veterans, more commonly known as “The Forty & Eight.” The group is committed to charitable and patriotic aims. The American Legion, the nation’s largest veterans wartime organization, was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic group devoted to mutual helpfulness.
