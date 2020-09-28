Culpeper, Fauquier veterans groups partner to aid longtime supporter

A band of brothers and sisters, several local veterans organizations recently came together to help facilitate mobility for one of their own.

The special event and presentation took place Sept. 20 at Culpeper American Legion Post 330 on Rixeyville Road. The gathering of the veteran service organizations recognized years of contributions made Paula Jean Mullins, of Bealeton, while paying it forward to her.

La Société des Quarante Hommes et Huit Chevaux (The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses), the American Legion and its Auxiliary gave an estimated $2,500 to purchase a motorized scooter and rack for Mullins, someone who goes above and beyond in her love and support for veterans, according to a joint release from the groups.

Mullins expressed gratitude for the gift in a Facebook post that day, stating, “Something very special happened to me, which made me smile and cry at the same time.” Tricked into attending a BBQ at the legion hall, she said she was puzzled at why so many of her friends were there only to be presented with the beautiful scooter.