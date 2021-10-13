Culpeper festival to unite arts and sciences in first-ever event

A celebration of creative skill and imagination—and its varieties of expression—will be coming to Culpeper on Saturday in the town’s first-ever Arts Festival.
At Yowell Meadow Park on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., individuals and families can join in on an array of activities designed to awaken the inventive inclinations of even the most reticent of personalities.
“The theme of the festival is ‘Inspire, Discover, Create,’” said John Jewell, owner of Jewell Tone Music & Arts. With his wife, Karla, Jewell came up with the idea to put on such a festival.
“We’ve been doing research and we now feel we have something viable and long-lasting for the community,” Jewell said in a recent interview, adding that it’s been more than two years since he first started exploring the idea. He hopes to make the festival an annual event.
“The goal is to raise a real awareness of the arts and their value—to unite them with STEM programs so people can recognize it’s all inter-related,” he said. “Music is math, art is math, there’s symmetry and relationships between the arts and sciences. They aren’t or shouldn’t be separate things.”
Working with Culpeper’s Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, Jewell Tone will have its own car with the festival logo on display at the festival, and he’s encouraging local children to decorate it and participate in the Derby at the end of October.
More than 20 vendors will offer hands-on demonstrations and mini-workshops, crash courses in a variety of areas, comprehensive demos at their booths for attendees to join in and take part.
The festival will feature hands-on creative activities, including alcohol ink art, ink spin art, paint pendulum art, pastel stencil art, a balloon car craft and race and a clucking chicken craft, among others. Attendees can join in on a drum circle, an instrument petting zoo, a sidewalk-drawing contest and a “Make Your Mark” community art project.
Musical performances will be ongoing starting at 10 a.m. with students of Jewell Tone belting it out or honing their instruments for the crowd. Musical groups The Fountains and Route-29 will delight the crowd, as well as Doug Schmidt, and the Jewell Tone Music Ukestra & Rock Labs.
A $5 wristband will give attendees the ability to participate in the unique projects at each of the booths. Otherwise the event is free of charge.
Proceeds from the festival will be contributed toward the Blue & Red Santa project, administered by the Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department. In its fifth year, the project works with the Department of Social Services to identify children in need and help them and their families celebrate the holidays. This year’s goal is to help 150 local children.
Burnt Ends BBQ, Mi Ranchita, Law Dawgs Hot Dogs, Llamacita and B-Radd & Honey food trucks will be on hand to fulfill anyone’s culinary desires.
“I’m very excited about the festival,” said Jessy Mahr, artistic director for StageWorks, a theatrical performing group affiliated with Culpeper’s Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
“There used to be a lot more going on in the community with the arts, but the past few years there’s really been a dearth of arts things happening,” Mahr said. “Seeing that [Jewell Tone] was putting this on makes me really happy.”
As soon as Mahr learned about the event she contacted Jewell to see if StageWorks could be involved. They enthusiastically agreed.
“We’ll be able to showcase a couple of numbers from our upcoming show, Singing In The Rain Jr.,” Mahr said. At the festival, the show’s ensemble will perform two songs, “Good Morning,” and “Singing in the Rain.”
These performances will preview the production, which will be a week later on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 and 4 p.m. at Ephiphany Catholic School in Culpeper.
This is just the kind of thing Jewell said he’s aiming for in organizing the festival.
Jewell said he’s anxious to get kids off their cell phones and away from screens and actually investing an effort into creating things and doing something that feeds their souls.
“Getting involved in these things can be life-changing,” Jewell said. “I want to open their eyes to the joy of making something with their own mind, heart and hands.”
To this end, the festival will include interactive and educational artisan booths, pop-up music classes, craft worships, food trucks, local musical performances and a closing concert.
Jewell’s business is the primary sponsor of the event, along with the Town of Culpeper, the Emerson Foundation, the Gazafi family, Culpeper Home Services, Xpress Copy, the Country Creamery, Brown/Harries Wealth Management and the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby.
“We didn’t have time this year to create a nonprofit organization before putting this on, but we plan to do that in the near future,” Jewell said. “We’re hoping this can become a Culpeper tradition for years to come.”
540/317-2986