Culpeper festival to unite arts and sciences in first-ever event

A celebration of creative skill and imagination—and its varieties of expression—will be coming to Culpeper on Saturday in the town’s first-ever Arts Festival.

At Yowell Meadow Park on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., individuals and families can join in on an array of activities designed to awaken the inventive inclinations of even the most reticent of personalities.

“The theme of the festival is ‘Inspire, Discover, Create,’” said John Jewell, owner of Jewell Tone Music & Arts. With his wife, Karla, Jewell came up with the idea to put on such a festival.

“We’ve been doing research and we now feel we have something viable and long-lasting for the community,” Jewell said in a recent interview, adding that it’s been more than two years since he first started exploring the idea. He hopes to make the festival an annual event.

“The goal is to raise a real awareness of the arts and their value—to unite them with STEM programs so people can recognize it’s all inter-related,” he said. “Music is math, art is math, there’s symmetry and relationships between the arts and sciences. They aren’t or shouldn’t be separate things.”