Culpeper Field Office investigator fired weapon in non-fatal shooting of suspected drug courier

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Appomattox Field Office is investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting in Warren County that occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was conducting an undercover narcotics operation involving a suspected drug courier who had arrived from Baltimore, Md.

One of the task force investigators who fired his weapon during the incident is a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the Culpeper Field Office, according to a release Friday morning from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. Per state police policy, the investigator has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of the ongoing investigation, he said.

The task force operation was taking place in a parking lot in the 9800 block of Winchester Road near the I-66 interchange in Front Royal.

As the task force members attempted to take the suspected drug courier into custody, the 32-year-old man tried to leave in his vehicle.

The suspect rammed a task force member, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office investigator who was knocked to the ground, Coffey said.