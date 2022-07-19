Culpeper firm pays $137K in federal civil settlement for alleged false bridge vehicle inspections

A Culpeper-based bridge equipment rental company has paid $137,500 to resolve federal civil allegations that it paid a third party to falsify inspection certificates for vehicles used to inspect bridges, including one the government tied to a workplace fatality, according to a release Monday from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Connecticut.

McClain & Company, Inc., headquartered on Germanna Highway in Stevensbuirg since 1998, reached the settlement involving, in part, a false vehicle inspection certificate given to Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to a release Monday from Vanessa Roberts Avery, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Christopher Scharf, Special Agent-in-Charge, U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General Northeastern Region.

The company did not immediately return an email Monday seeking a statement on the settlement.

Reached in-person in his office Tuesday morning, McClain & Co. President Daniel McClain said they would provide a statement after legal consultation.

“We denied all the allegations and that’s in the report,” he said.

McClain said their equipment was not linked to the workplace accident.

“There were three reports that had the mis-dates on it,” the company president said. “We agreed to (the settlement) to stop the bleeding because they were going to litigate us for a long term.”

McClain, with regional offices in Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and South Carolina, rents and leases bridge access equipment to engineering companies and government agencies for use on bridge inspection and bridge maintenance projects, according to the U.S. Attorney’s release. McClain provided under-bridge inspection vehicles to various state departments of transportation and bridge inspection engineering firms under federal aid contracts funded in part by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation, including multiple contracts with the Connecticut DOT.

The government contends that, between January 2012 and January 2015, McClain paid Virginia-based Martin Enterprize, Inc. to create 123 certificates of inspection falsely certifying MEI had inspected the under-bridge vehicles in McClain’s fleet, the release stated. In fact, McClain knew the vehicles had not been inspected by a neutral third party, the government said.

After OSHA opened a workplace fatality investigation into the death of one of McClain’s employees who had been operating one of the vehicles in Connecticut, McClain sent OSHA false certificates of inspection for the UBI vehicle that had been involved in the workplace fatality, the government stated.

As part of its civil settlement agreement with the government, McClain has paid $137,500.

“This settlement resolves allegations that a government contractor not only took shortcuts that put its own employees at risk, but it attempted to thwart a proper federal investigation of a workplace fatality involving its equipment,” said Avery. “This is unacceptable. Businesses and individuals who receive federal funds and then engage in such misconduct face both criminal and civil penalties.”

Since July 2019, McClain has been under an Interim Administrative Settlement and Compliance Agreement with the Federal Highway Administration, according to the release.

In related criminal proceedings, McClain, McClain employee Kenneth Mix, and Carol “Casey” Smith, who was the president of MEI, each pleaded guilty to federal charges related to their conduct in this matter.

“The settlement announced today demonstrates our commitment to working with our law enforcement and prosecutorial colleagues to protect the integrity of Federal-aid programs,” said Scharf. “Having a safe workplace is equally as important as shielding taxpayer funds from fraud, waste, and abuse as we go about the business of building and maintaining the Nation’s infrastructure.”

This investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation – Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General. This matter was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Gruber, with the assistance of Auditor Susan N. Spiegel.