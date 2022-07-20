Culpeper first responders honored at annual Valor Awards

They are there at a person’s worst moments of crisis. They provide life-saving aid and comfort in emergencies. They run toward fires, disasters and vehicle accidents.

They protect and serve and are part of the communities in which their neighbors live, work and play. They put their lives on the line at all hours of the day and night for the greater good and don’t often receive much recognition.

They are Culpeper County’s law enforcement and fire & rescue first responders, and they are in a class of their own.

The 2022 Appreciation and Valor Awards held July 14 provided opportunity to say thank you to these men and women. It was held at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept.

“We are so lucky to live in a community loved and protected by these 14 stations of first responder heroes who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” posted event sponsor, the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. “It is an honor to host an event to tell these stories and honor these men and women. Thank you for all that you do!”

Celebrated at the dinner event were first responders with volunteer and career agencies from Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department, Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Richardville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Salem Volunteer Fire Department, Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Reva Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Culpeper Office of Emergency Services, Culpeper County Public Safety Communication Center, Culpeper Police Department, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Culpeper County Animal Control.

Former Vice Mayor R.E. Deane received a special award for his 63 years as a member with Culpeper County VFD Co. 1.