Culpeper fixed wireless internet project will reach 3,800 this year, cost $3.2 million

To all the rurally located homes in Culpeper County still without high-speed internet service in 2021, help is finally on the way.
Following months of negotiations stretching back to September of 2020, the Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee on Tuesday advanced a $3.2 million contract with Leesburg-based All Points Broadband, a regional internet service provider.
The contract will extend a fixed wireless network in the coming months to 3,800 addresses currently without access to broadband.
The full board will vote on the measure in March and if approved, construction will start within a month, per the contract.
The project will establish 10 larger “macro-cell” sites on towers or utility poles—for which the county will pay $135,00 each—and 13 smaller “micro-cell” sites—for $37,500 each—in areas to include Rixeyville, Richardsville, Rapidan, Raccoon Ford, Lignum, Mitchells and Stevensburg.
“We need to move forward with this,” said Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier. “We know the county is going to have to foot the bill for infrastructure costs. Are we down with it—not sure.”
Those attending the meeting, including Chairman Gary Deal, seemed satisfied with negotiated terms of the 11-page contract, including a section protecting the county if deployment deadlines are not met.
All Points Broadband will operate and own the fixed wireless network. Residents will be able to purchase monthly data-driven packages for $49.99, $89.99 and $99.99 with a one-year contract and max $100 one-time installation fee. All sites will be deployed within six to nine months of contract approval.
All Points Broadband President Jimmy Carr attended Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions and interact with supervisors in support of the first-step deployment plan.
Longer-term, All Points Broadband will work with Dominion Energy to install cable to serve an estimated, expanded 4,200 addresses as part of the utility company’s Fiber to the Home plan happening statewide. The multi-year Fiber to Home effort is slated to get underway in Culpeper this fall, Carr told the committee.
The fiber, over a specified timeframe of five years, will replace the fixed wireless network for the 3,800 addresses plus add 400 more locations in Culpeper County.
All Points Broadband is currently working on a larger project with Dominion on the Northern Neck that will install a 750-mile network, slated for completion in 30 months, he said, of questions about timeframe for completing the Culpeper project.
Frazier asked how much it would cost to serve the 4,200 addresses. Carr said he could only guess, declining to say.
The interim deployment agreement going to the board next month only addresses the fixed wireless portion of the larger broadband initiative. Frazier commented, knowing what the fiber project will cost “is kind of important” in terms of spending taxpayer dollars for it.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood inquired how many of the initially served addresses would get high speed internet —fast enough for Zoom meetings—with the fixed wireless deployment. Carr responded 99.9 percent.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates made the motion to forward the contract to the full board with a positive recommendation, which the committee passed unanimously.
