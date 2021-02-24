Culpeper fixed wireless internet project will reach 3,800 this year, cost $3.2 million

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All Points Broadband will operate and own the fixed wireless network. Residents will be able to purchase monthly data-driven packages for $49.99, $89.99 and $99.99 with a one-year contract and max $100 one-time installation fee. All sites will be deployed within six to nine months of contract approval.

All Points Broadband President Jimmy Carr attended Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions and interact with supervisors in support of the first-step deployment plan.

Longer-term, All Points Broadband will work with Dominion Energy to install cable to serve an estimated, expanded 4,200 addresses as part of the utility company’s Fiber to the Home plan happening statewide. The multi-year Fiber to Home effort is slated to get underway in Culpeper this fall, Carr told the committee.

The fiber, over a specified timeframe of five years, will replace the fixed wireless network for the 3,800 addresses plus add 400 more locations in Culpeper County.

All Points Broadband is currently working on a larger project with Dominion on the Northern Neck that will install a 750-mile network, slated for completion in 30 months, he said, of questions about timeframe for completing the Culpeper project.