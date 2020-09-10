Culpeper Food Closet doubles family access to meet need

The need for food security in Culpeper is deepening. The Culpeper Food Closet is expanding its services to help address the issue, according to a news release Friday.
Effective immediately, the ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will double the amount of food qualified families may receive: from once-a month visits to twice-a-month.
Each distribution visit provides about three to four days of meals for each person in the family. The increase was implemented in partnership with Feed America partners.
To receive food, families are first screened by Culpeper Human Services Sam’s Place, 219 E. Davis Street. Food Closet distribution hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. No one is turned away.
The Culpeper Food Closet currently provides supplies to an average of 350 families a month, or about 1,100 individuals.
The Food Closet also supports Culpeper Senior Center, Services to Abused Families, Social Services emergency supplies and several local other organizations distributing food.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. Make a monetary donation at ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
