Culpeper Food Closet grateful for support amid Buy-A-Bird T'giving fundraiser

Another partner with St. Stephen’s is St. Joseph’s Table at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St. in downtown Culpeper. St. Joseph’s supports additional families in the community who also need food assistance. Food Closet volunteers, Bobbie and Rick Terry, are coordinating additional support of the Thanksgiving Program with this partner.

The Food Closet has ordered an additional 77 roasting hens through another ardent supporter, La Lomita, 46 turkeys, and 146 bags of side dishes, to support these families.

The Culpeper Food Closet all year round provides food and personal care products to those in need of assistance. People can get vouchers through Sam’s Place and come to the food closet twice a month to pick up four days’ worth of food 9 a.m. to noon Monday–Friday. The ministry added evening hours this year and is open 4-6 p.m. Thursdays so working families will not have to take off from work to receive assistance.

Those who come on Thursday afternoons don’t need a Sam’s Place voucher, and can come twice monthly, to receive four days of food. To date, about 20 families per week are receiving food supplies during these new hours.