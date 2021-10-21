Culpeper Food Closet grateful for support amid Buy-A-Bird T'giving fundraiser

The small but mighty Culpeper Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, supported by many in the community, will serve up 3,200 meals this Thanksgiving through its ongoing Buy-A-Bird fundraising campaign.
One of the great missions of the 200-year-old church comes from the New Testament Bible book of Acts, from the Apostle Paul, “Sharing what God has given, with glad and generous hearts,” St. Stephen’s communications director Karen Rosica stated in a release.
The Food Closet depends on broad local support from supermarkets, retail outlets, churches and many individuals to keep open its doors and reach the most vulnerable.
“Together, we reach beyond ourselves to help others as we face the challenges of this pandemic, and in just everyday living. No matter your personal feelings, beliefs, political standing, or current situation, what remains important is our relationship with others; how we care for one another, how we share of ourselves, and how we love one another, in our little corner of the world—that is the essence of humanity,” Rosica stated in sending out the release about this year’s Thanksgiving campaign.
Buy-A-Bird was born in 1998 and for several years has included a major partnership with employees from the SWIFT world bank site in Culpeper providing all the side dishes for the perfect holiday meal. Around 550 local families will benefit this year, and do every year, due to the ministry and its partners that don’t quit in spite of all odds.
“Last year, the pandemic created new challenges as to how we would successfully continue our mission, while insuring everyone’s health and safety. With prayer, thought, and teamwork, we focused on ‘how’ we move forward, rather than we ‘can’t’ move forward,” Rosica said. “We found solutions that worked, and this year we are expanding on that process. Through Jesus, there’s always a way!”
This year, the process is even more streamlined for families, breaking down transportation barriers and providing the help so desperately needed. Meal recipients will receive all their Thanksgiving side dishes in a bag when they are approved for the food program through Sam’s Place, a branch of Culpeper Human Services. Families will also receive a turkey voucher at this time and can pick up their bird anytime before Christmas at the local Safeway in Southgate Shopping Center.
This year, 800 bags of SWIFT side dishes will be distributed between Oct. 25 and Thanksgiving. Culpeper Food Closet is requesting the community’s to make this a successful year and cover the nearly $19,000 cost for the turkeys. Buy-A-Bird Campaign runs through Nov. 19. The cost of the program this year is budgeted at $26,116.
“We can’t do it alone,” Rosica said.
Thanksgiving Partners include Sam’s Place, 219 E. Davis St., the first place clients go for community help, vouchers for food and other assistance.
SWIFT, Inc. is giving all the sides again, worth around $6,000, to include mashed potatoes, vegetables, dressin and cornbread. Company leader Donna and her team of employees and their children will be packing 800 bags, for distribution through Sam’s Place, Culpeper Senior Center and St. Joseph’s Table.
Missionaries with the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be transporting food bags from the Food Closet to Sam’s Place, as they need replenished for on-the-spot distribution. Lisa Esso, from Sam’s Place, will be help coordinate the weekly deliveries.
With coordination from the Food Closet’s Safeway partner, 550 frozen turkeys in the 20-pound range have been ordered; each family will get one. The grocery store will be storing and distributing the turkeys throughout the entire process: “Thanks to Edith and her entire staff, Safeway has become a huge enthusiastic supporter,” Rosica said.
Martin’s Grocery in Culpeper is another major supporter and is from where the side dish items were ordered. The local supermarket provides weekly supplies of items throughout the year. Even in times of shortages, Martin’s made sure the Food Closet was taken care of with weekly pick-ups, as well as special orders like the Thanksgiving meal program.
From another consistent supporter, Culpeper Walmart, the Food Closet ordered 100 prepared baking hens for the Senior Center run by Gladys Williams. Food Closet Inventory Manager Bob Hilton works daily with her to make sure community seniors are always well taken care of, and continues to do so for Thanksgiving. The seniors will also get one of those bags of sides.
Another partner with St. Stephen’s is St. Joseph’s Table at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 E. Edmondson St. in downtown Culpeper. St. Joseph’s supports additional families in the community who also need food assistance. Food Closet volunteers, Bobbie and Rick Terry, are coordinating additional support of the Thanksgiving Program with this partner.
The Food Closet has ordered an additional 77 roasting hens through another ardent supporter, La Lomita, 46 turkeys, and 146 bags of side dishes, to support these families.
The Culpeper Food Closet all year round provides food and personal care products to those in need of assistance. People can get vouchers through Sam’s Place and come to the food closet twice a month to pick up four days’ worth of food 9 a.m. to noon Monday–Friday. The ministry added evening hours this year and is open 4-6 p.m. Thursdays so working families will not have to take off from work to receive assistance.
Those who come on Thursday afternoons don’t need a Sam’s Place voucher, and can come twice monthly, to receive four days of food. To date, about 20 families per week are receiving food supplies during these new hours.
“This is exciting, as we are reaching folks that would not normally have access to us; and, we are now considering other possibilities, such as Saturday morning hours or possibly delivering to the homebound. The support the Food Closet receives from our community is truly amazing. Our citizens have always made sure to take care of those in need,” Rosica stated. “Also, the support from our retail community is outstanding. From those who visit our Church, comments are always in astonishment of the generous outpouring of care Culpeper provides to all.”
Want to give to the Food Closet? Donate on the St. Stephen’s website, drop off a check or cash to the church office 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday – Friday, or mail a check made payable to The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, Virginia. Write “Thanksgiving” on the memo line.