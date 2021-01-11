Culpeper friends plant oak in memory of bluebird conservationist

Hall helped facilitate love of bluebirds as well. Culpeper area members of the Virginia Bluebird Society maintain 12 bluebird houses at Mountain Run Lake Park, said Patterson. In 2020, the group counted 65 baby bluebirds fledging along with 50 tree swallows, he said.

“We usually walk the trail in pairs, once each week during the nesting season. After a brood fledges, we throw out the old nest to make the house ready to welcome new parents,” said Patterson.

Sometimes the pairs are able to spot a problem, including one of the most dramatic times from a few years ago, he said. Patterson and his wife Cecile found all the chicks in the house on the Mountain Run Lake dam had already fledged except for one chick.

“Investigating further, we discovered that the one remaining chick was hopelessly tied to the nest by a stray piece of fishing line. He was trapped,” he said.

Passing teenagers provided a Swiss army knife for freeing the baby bluebird.

“We cut the line and the chick immediately fluttered off our hand,” Patterson recalled. “As it rose into the sky, one parent veered in alongside from the left, another joined from the right, and all three flew to the trees. That’s why we monitor the bluebird boxes.”

For information in assisting with bluebirds, see virginiabluebirds.org

