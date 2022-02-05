Culpeper funeral director, lacrosse coach battling cancer gives to fieldhouse project

Longtime local funeral director Scott Found experienced his happiest moments in life so far on the lacrosse field working with local youth.

“On the sideline or coaching, watching the kids smile—don’t know if they’re winning or losing, they don’t care, they just want to get out and have fun,” he said during a visit Thursday to the 17,000-square-feet parks & recreation fieldhouse now under construction at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.

Semi-retired from Found and Sons Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service—his 32-year-old family business located on Sperryville Pike near Fairview Cemetery—Found has committed $25,000 for the first year toward the nearly $4 million project.

Found hopes to see the donation used to knock down any financial barriers for local youth to access the gym, which the county is building to increase access for Culpeper residents to sports, physical fitness, recreation and a range of community-building classes and artistic activities.

The county intends to run the fieldhouse on a break-even basis, Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal said in accepting with gratitude the donation from Found, who he has known for years through their collective work in youth sports.

Deal, an award-winning tennis player in the ‘80s, coached youth tennis and basketball for nearly 40 years in Culpeper, and still does.

“People I used to play with—we were always talking about how nice it would be if we had a facility like this, and finally we’re getting that facility,” he said.

Found created Culpeper Lacrosse Association more than 20 years ago. He coached a few years in Colonial Forge before returning to the program he built, coaching with the local association up until a few years ago.

Cancer journey, mental healthA few years ago, the Found & Sons funeral director was diagnosed with cancer. It’s been a long three years since, Found said, standing on a field at the sports complex where his lacrosse teams played.

For one, he underwent a radical prostatectomy. Cancer cells have since returned, Found said in the interview.

Doctors have recommended eight weeks of radiation, which he has declined for now.

“I had my prostate removed and now my PSA numbers are going back up—they didn’t get it all and I’m not a fan of what they’re suggesting,” Found said. “If it’s something that’s going to kill me in 40 years, I don’t really care because (I’m) not going to make it 40 years,” said a stoic Found, who is pursuing other preventative procedures.

He compared radiation treatments to a daily derma-abrasion on his prostate.

“To hopefully kill a few cells...I’m not willing to go that far,” said Found, who is married and has 7-year-old twins, a son and a daughter.

Along with cancer in recent years, the lacrosse coach described his experience enduring a pandemic, employee illness and shortages, social media vitriol and for the past six months, hosting 30-plus funerals monthly compared to a previous average of 18 per month for the last three years.

It’s an emotional job, said 52-year-old Found, who first worked in a first funeral home at age the of 15.

“You take care of people and you don’t judge anybody for who they are, what they do—you accept them, why they’re there. If you do that properly, you give a lot of yourself away,” he said. “I’ve been losing the battle the past three or four years—my lifelong battle with depression and anxiety has taken a turn for the worse, exacerbated by world events. I am embarrassed to say I got involved in them.”

Kindness amid social media chatterFound said he thought with his position, seeing what he sees with so many deaths, that his commentary could help. Like so many people during the pandemic stuck at home, social media became a go-to for staying connected, though not always in a positive light.

Found said he beat his head against the wall for a year before he realized: “...That I don’t know much. I don’t understand a lot. I know no matter what anybody does, there’s going to be people who don’t like what you do.”

It doesn’t matter anymore, he said.

“I am as aware as anybody that life can be taken in a heartbeat,” Found said. “I’ve seen every cruel thing that a human can do to another. I understand that, and lived my life for most of it a little too careless and footloose and fancy free. Now at this point the reason I am giving this money … it’s for me.

“The only person I gotta worry about is me. At the end of the day I have to put my head down on a pillow and look myself in the mirror and be happy with what I do, with what I have.”

Found said he had great parents who taught him right from wrong. He said he wants to go home and tell his kids about the importance of kindness by living it. Found grew emotional.

“When I lay my head down for the final time, I don’t want to look back and say I could have been kinder, I could have been nicer, I could have done more—because we never know when that is,” he said.

“I’m not going to get to write my legacy and I don’t care to write my legacy … whether good or bad, I don’t care at all anymore.”

Legacy now: still impacting kidsFound talked about his living legacy—how county lacrosse had blossomed into more than a dozen programs with students getting full-ride college scholarships for the sport, utilizing a local training ground in Culpeper he helped launch.

“I love lacrosse,” said Found, who played in high school and college. “It’s a cool sport, teaches you lessons in life. Fail, get yelled at, get back up, learn and do it right the next time.”

The funeral director and father said he sympathizes with what children have had to endure the past two years, with all the closures and isolation.

“That’s what this donation is for—it’s not their fault,” Found said. “Kids don’t make those decisions. They’ve been stuck at home and I just want them to come out here and laugh, just smile, because I’m not going to be here to check up on my investment, to see if they’re having fun. But I know I’ll see it at home—it makes me feel good.”

He hopes the donation will spark others to give to the fieldhouse. Found said he plans to continue the donation annually as he is able. He has been stepping back from Found & Sons, and mentioned Thursday his active role in the business is ending as he turns operations over to his niece.

“I will still be owner and standing behind the captain of the ship, just watching. [I’ll] let her experience it, make her mistakes, learn from them,” said the experienced funeral director.

As for his support of the fieldhouse, Found said he wants to help get kids “off the damn couch,” playing video games or starting to do drugs.

“To be blunt about it… (the county is) doing their part to give them that opportunity—so why wouldn’t the public? Anything that has to do with kids. They need freakin’ outlets. The time is now,” Found said. “When all the noise is done with… kids don’t get to make a damn choice about it. They’re on a damn computer, home alone. If they can come out here for an hour a day... be around kids—a hundred grand is not enough.”

Opening in the fall, more support neededCulpeper County Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy said it’s hard to describe the level of support Found is giving to provide services to the community—seniors, adults and yes, youth.

“Athletics, physical fitness, arts and crafts—a place to gather and socialize,” Hardy said. “This will be a donation that we are going to get to extend beyond keeping the doors open, to help keep it affordable and accessible.”

Gulf Seaboard General Contractors project superintendent Shaun Dyer was on the site Thursday with a crew of around 25 tradespeople laying the block for the large, one-story building next to Eastern View High School.

Dyer said he’s overseen large projects like it before, including Highland Springs High School, Ashland Town Center, Hanover Courthouse and Hanover Administration. Supply issues have been ongoing for about a year for bigger items, Dyer said. But below-freezing weather is what has hindered work on the job for the recent 10 days, he said.

The superintendent plans to turn a completed fieldhouse over to the county on Sept. 22.

We hope Found and his lacrosse players will be there for the ribbon-cutting.

