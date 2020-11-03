Culpeper Gen Z voters grateful to cast ballots in 2020 election

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of an ongoing series by local high school students set to occasionally appear in the Star-Exponent.

Move aside Millennials—you aren’t the new kids on the block anymore.

Generation Z refers to individuals born between 1996 and 2015. While the majority of the generation is still not old enough to vote, they still account for one-in-ten eligible voters in the 2020 Presidential Election, with around 24 million eligible voters according to the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues.

Of the 16 million in Gen Z that were not eligible to vote in the 2016 Presidential Election, there is a special group of first-time voters who turn 18 in time to vote, but are still in high school.

Gabriela Valle and Kayli Wright are both seniors at Culpeper County High School and they are both part of that special group.

“Being in high school and having the ability to vote in a presidential election for the first time feels special,” said Valle. “Although there are new responsibilities with being a registered voter, it is a privilege to be able to cast my ballot for the first time this election.”