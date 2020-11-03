Culpeper Gen Z voters grateful to cast ballots in 2020 election

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is part of an ongoing series by local high school students set to occasionally appear in the Star-Exponent.
Move aside Millennials—you aren’t the new kids on the block anymore.
Generation Z refers to individuals born between 1996 and 2015. While the majority of the generation is still not old enough to vote, they still account for one-in-ten eligible voters in the 2020 Presidential Election, with around 24 million eligible voters according to the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues.
Of the 16 million in Gen Z that were not eligible to vote in the 2016 Presidential Election, there is a special group of first-time voters who turn 18 in time to vote, but are still in high school.
Gabriela Valle and Kayli Wright are both seniors at Culpeper County High School and they are both part of that special group.
“Being in high school and having the ability to vote in a presidential election for the first time feels special,” said Valle. “Although there are new responsibilities with being a registered voter, it is a privilege to be able to cast my ballot for the first time this election.”
“Being able to vote for the first time is definitely a surreal feeling, especially since it’s for such a huge and important election,” said Wright. “Voting while still in high school gives me a feeling of maturity and that my vote can make a difference.”
Historically the U.S. has occasionally struggled with low voter turnout. In the 2016 Presidential Election in Virginia 75.05% of registered voters turned out to cast their ballots. On the national level in the 2016 Presidential Election 58.1% of the total voting-eligible population turned out to cast their ballots, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Low voter turnout is seen most among younger and first-time voters.
However, Wright has faith that Gen Z is invested in the 2020 Presidential Election.
“Recently, I’ve seen a lot more people my age getting more into politics, which is amazing,” said Wright. “Some examples of this is [people my age] volunteering, actively educating people on the importance of voting and where [and] how to vote.”
Wright’s faith seems to be well placed. According to The Washington Post recent data on early voters as well as polling seems to show that voters under 30 might break their historic 2008 turnout this election.
Unlike the generations before Gen Z, where the majority of them didn’t become politically active until their first presidential election, many Gen Z’s became politically active while in high school and even middle school.
According to Tufts University’s CIRCLE, a nonpartisan organization focused on youth engagement, 27% of young people (ages 18-24) have attended a march or demonstration, compared to 5% of the same age group in 2016.
Gen Z will play a large role in the upcoming Presidential Election, but there are still many Gen Zers who will be unable to vote in this election.
Riley Fay is a senior at Culpeper County High School who is part of that group.
“I will turn 18 seven weeks after this year’s election,” Fay said. “It’s incredibly frustrating to know that the space of a few weeks is all that keeps me from voting in an election whose results will affect me as an adult.”
Jeff Nicol is a senior at Culpeper County High School.
