Culpeper gets first Rack Room Shoes

Charlotte, N.C.-based Rack Room Shoes opened its first store in Culpeper in November in Dominion Square Shopping Center.

“Culpeper is a growing community, and the location is a natural opportunity to complement existing stores in the region,” said Gary Lewis, Rack Room Shoes regional manager.

“For years, we’ve enjoyed meeting customers who live in Culpeper when they visited our Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Sterling locations. This new store is bright, welcoming, and comfortable, and we are very excited to serve this community as we move into the holiday season.”

Now, the Culpeper store has already noticed customers from Northern Virginia and Charlottesville visiting Dominion Square, he said.

Rack Room Shoes employs 10 people in its Culpeper location and is always looking for qualified candidates to join their team, Lewis said. Full-and part-time associates receive a 40 percent employee discount, flexible work hours, and career advancement opportunities, he said.

Known for its “Buy one, get one 50 percent off” promotion, the family footwear retailer, celebrating 100 years in business this year, offers an extensive selection of nationally-recognized brands at value prices, according to a release. The company has an estimated 500 locations nationwide.

Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, the company’s ongoing philanthropic program, it provides ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities they serve, the release stated.