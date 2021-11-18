Culpeper girl scout paves the way for classroom fun at Emerald Hill

Teachers at Emerald Hill Elementary School got an extra boost Wednesday with the gift of seasonal party boxes created for their classrooms by Girl Scout Madison Stephens.
The Culpeper Middle School student, who previously attended Emerald Hill, is a Girl Scout in Culpeper Troop 3126, and chose the project as part of her Silver Award, one of the highest achievements in the scouting program.
“Party boxes are tupper totes that include everything a teacher needs to have a class celebration,” said Madison in an email to the Star-Exponent. “Each grade level will receive three party boxes—one for each season.”
The 14-year-old said each box contains paper products, such as paper plates and plastic utensils, arts and crafts materials and a binder with hard copies of crafts and simple snack recipes.
“I’ve also included interactive games, such as board games and thematically based party games,” she said, adding that she included in each bin seasonal books and a flash drive with electronic games the girl scout created herself through Kahoot, Quizizz and Blooket.
“I’m trying to help ease the hassle for teachers who are trying to provide meaningful activities for students with limited time and resources,” Madison said.
On Wednesday afternoon Madison presented 18 party boxes to Emerald Hill Principal Tori Gelbert and each of the grade level lead teachers.
“We’re absolutely thrilled, this is wonderful!” said Caroline Roman, second-grade lead teacher who also taught Madison when she was in second grade. “Everything in here is a great help.”
The girl scout said she has been working on the project since April.
“It’s been a lot of work, but today it’s worth it,” she said.
Kristina Stephens, Madison’s mom, teaches a special education class at Culpeper Middle School, and said Thursday that Madison has watched her struggle to get needed supplies for happy occasions in the classroom.
“It means a lot to me as a mom and a teacher that she is intuitive enough to want to relieve that pressure for teachers, to lighten their load so they can focus on actually teaching and spending time with the students,” Stephens said.
Stephens said as students get older there are fewer and fewer parent volunteers helping out in the classroom.
Madison said she knows it can be difficult for teachers to find the time to celebrate the season or birthdays.
“I am hoping that this will help ease the hassle for the teachers and allow the students to enjoy learning a bit more,” she said. “As a former student of Emerald Hill, I wanted to find a way to give back to the school.”
