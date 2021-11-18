Culpeper girl scout paves the way for classroom fun at Emerald Hill

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re absolutely thrilled, this is wonderful!” said Caroline Roman, second-grade lead teacher who also taught Madison when she was in second grade. “Everything in here is a great help.”

The girl scout said she has been working on the project since April.

“It’s been a lot of work, but today it’s worth it,” she said.

Kristina Stephens, Madison’s mom, teaches a special education class at Culpeper Middle School, and said Thursday that Madison has watched her struggle to get needed supplies for happy occasions in the classroom.

“It means a lot to me as a mom and a teacher that she is intuitive enough to want to relieve that pressure for teachers, to lighten their load so they can focus on actually teaching and spending time with the students,” Stephens said.

Stephens said as students get older there are fewer and fewer parent volunteers helping out in the classroom.

Madison said she knows it can be difficult for teachers to find the time to celebrate the season or birthdays.

“I am hoping that this will help ease the hassle for the teachers and allow the students to enjoy learning a bit more,” she said. “As a former student of Emerald Hill, I wanted to find a way to give back to the school.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.