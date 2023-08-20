The Culpeper County Republican Committee has several events this week, including the launch of a Young Republicans chapter.

A campaign event and fundraiser for Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will be held 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg. Freitas is running for a fifth term in the Virginia House of Delegates this November.

The campaign event is free to attend, sponsorships available. RSVP Gina Staufenberg at Gina@NickJFreitas.com

Culpeper County Republican Committee will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road.

Then on Saturday, is a kick-off event for the Culpeper County Young Republicans. The BBQ Dinner will be held starting with a social hour at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Burnt Ends Event Facility, located at 6150 Waterford Road in Rixeyville.

Saturday’s event is open to all young people interested in joining the Young Republicans, said Lorraine Carter, Culpeper Republican Committee chairwoman.

“If we get sufficient interest we will look to become a local chapter of the Young Republicans Federation,” she said.

Attendees will meet Republican candidates who support the newly formed Culpeper County Young Republicans Club: State Senator Bryce Reeves, Delegate Nick Freitas and Delegate Mike Webert, along with Local Republican candidates Russ Rabb (Commonwealth’s Attorney), Joe Watson (Sheriff), Tom Underwood (Board of Supervisor/Salem) and Terese Matricardi (School Board/Salem), according to a committee release.

The Young Republicans are the oldest political youth organization in the United States, established in 1856 in support of the newly formed Republican Party and the abolitionist movement, according to yrnf.com. Important to the growth of the Republican Party, the YRs reach out to registered Republicans, 18 to 40 years of age, and provide them with better political knowledge and understanding of the issues of the day, according to the website.

Tickets are $20/person at CCYR BBQ23 on Eventbrite. Sponsorships available.