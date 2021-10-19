Culpeper grand jury indicts deputy in March 30 fatal crash on Route 3

A Culpeper County grand jury on Monday indicted a local deputy for reckless driving in a March 30 fatal wreck on Route 3 at its intersection with Carrico Mills Road.
The direct indictment issued Oct. 18 against Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ashleigh Baughan stated evidence charges she drove a vehicle on a highway recklessly or at a speed or in a manner so as to endanger the life, limb or property of another person.
Reckless driving is a misdemeanor.
Baughan, 41, was traveling at 20 miles over the posted speed limit of 55 in a department-issued SUV, according to Virginia State Police, when she struck the vehicle being driven by Helen Quarles, 65, of Locust Grove.
Quarles, months away from retirement, was on her way home from work in the state probation office in Manassas when the wreck occurred at 5:50 p.m. She died at the scene.
Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook was appointed special prosecutor in the case. He initiated the direct indictment, he said in a phone call on Tuesday.
Hook declined to answer other specifics about the pending case prior to trial.
A wrongful death civil suit filed in July in the same matter will run on a separate track, the prosecutor said.
A hearing to advise about attorney arrangements in the criminal case was set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 in Culpeper Circuit Court.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Les Tyler, asked about the status of the Baughan’s employment with the CCSO and the indictment, said in a message late Tuesday that the department does not comment on ongoing personnel matters.
Baughan, a Fauquier native, joined the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and rose through the ranks to become the first female member of the department’s SWAT team. She previously worked for the Prince William County Police Department.
According to the crash report, Baughan was going 75 miles per hour in in the westbound left lane of the four-lane divided highway, when the collision happened. She was on duty, but not responding to a call or an emergency at the time of the crash. The lights and sirens on the unmarked CCSO Chevy Tahoe were not activated, according to state police.
Quarles was attempting to make a left turn onto Route 3 from southbound Carrico Mills Road in her 2012 Nissan Altima, to head east, when she was struck on the driver’s side. The local woman died at the scene, about 10 miles from her home near the Locust Grove Walmart, where she worked part-time with her two teenage grandsons.
Quarles’ only child, Lee Braxton, has been seeking answers in his mother’s death since the crash occurred, leading him to file the $5.3 million wrongful death suit this past summer.
This separate civil matter names Baughan and Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, claiming he is also responsible because he hired her.
In a phone call Tuesday, Braxton said while he is happy about the indictment, “It’s just reckless driving…Even though much might not come out of it, maybe it will help somebody else if they have to go through it, set some type of precedent. Maybe it will deter a cop from speeding just because they’re a cop.”
Braxton, an Orange-based building contractor, said it’s been rough not having his mom around.
“Her birthday is Saturday,” he said.
Braxton reiterated he doesn’t think Baughan set out to do anything wrong on March 30.
“But I think she meant to speed because she’s had numerous speeding tickets and her being a cop I think she knew some of the consequences that come along with speeding,” he said, referring to claims about Baughan’s driving record in the civil suit.
Braxton said the state police accident report showed the lieutenant had a clear view of the intersection where his mom was trying to turn onto the east-bound side of the four-lane, divided highway.
“The part that really hurts is no one has said they are sorry...that someone died because she was breaking the law. That’s the pill that’s hard to swallow,” he said.
Clearing his mother’s name through the pending criminal prosecution is the most important part, Braxton said, asked about the civil suit.
Attorney John Ayers with Marks & Harrison is representing Braxton and the family in the wrongful death action. He said Tuesday Virginia State Police have not provided anything in response to his subpoena in the matter because of the pending criminal charges that went to the grand jury this week.
“I’ve never even heard of a grand jury for a misdemeanor, so that is very rare,” Ayers said.
Baughan and Jenkins have both filed demurrers in the wrongful death suit, claiming it is not a valid claim, according to filings from the Richmond law firm of Harman, Claytor, Corrigan & Wellman.
The plaintiff has not alleged facts that Baughan “showed such an indifference to others so as to constitute an utter disregard of caution amounting to a complete neglect of safety of another person…that such actions would shock fair-minded people,” the demurrer stated.
There are also no facts showing Jenkins knew or should have discovered that it was foreseeable that Baughan “posed an unreasonable threat of injury to others at the time of her hiring,” the demurrer stated.
The sheriff is also entitled to sovereign immunity in the case, according to his attorneys.
“The doctrine of sovereign immunity is alive and well in Virginia,” according to a plea of sovereign immunity filed Aug. 12 in the civil case. “The cloak of immunity must be extended to some people who run the government…one such individual is a sheriff,” whose functions are tied directly to the Virginia Constitution, according to the filing.
Baughan denied speeding or that she has a history of unsafe driving in her demurrer.
