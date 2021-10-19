Culpeper grand jury indicts deputy in March 30 fatal crash on Route 3

This separate civil matter names Baughan and Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, claiming he is also responsible because he hired her.

In a phone call Tuesday, Braxton said while he is happy about the indictment, “It’s just reckless driving…Even though much might not come out of it, maybe it will help somebody else if they have to go through it, set some type of precedent. Maybe it will deter a cop from speeding just because they’re a cop.”

Braxton, an Orange-based building contractor, said it’s been rough not having his mom around.

“Her birthday is Saturday,” he said.

Braxton reiterated he doesn’t think Baughan set out to do anything wrong on March 30.

“But I think she meant to speed because she’s had numerous speeding tickets and her being a cop I think she knew some of the consequences that come along with speeding,” he said, referring to claims about Baughan’s driving record in the civil suit.

Braxton said the state police accident report showed the lieutenant had a clear view of the intersection where his mom was trying to turn onto the east-bound side of the four-lane, divided highway.