Culpeper group offers warbird rides after D.C.'s Arsenal of Democracy flyover

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, some 70 WWII aircraft will pass over the nation’s capital on Sept. 25 in the Arsenal of Democracy flight.

Two of those planes will belong to the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, a national nonprofit that keeps dozens of rare WWII-era aircraft flying to educate and inspire today’s Americans. The wing, which is based at Culpeper Regional Airport, will contribute its Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller airplane and a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the war’s largest and heaviest single-engine bomber, to the patriotic flyover of Washington’s National Mall.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, the day after the flyover, the Capital Wing will offer warbird rides in both of its vintage aircraft, giving the public a chance to fly in one of the planes that flew in formation over the capital’s monuments.

“In addition to the experience of flying in a vintage WWII aircraft, riders may also see several WWII fighters and bombers that participated in the Arsenal of Democracy before they depart for their home bases,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s assistant adjutant. “This is probably the last time ever this number of WWII aircraft will be in the same place at the same time,” he said.