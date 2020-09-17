Culpeper group offers warbird rides after D.C.'s Arsenal of Democracy flyover

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, some 70 WWII aircraft will pass over the nation’s capital on Sept. 25 in the Arsenal of Democracy flight.
Two of those planes will belong to the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, a national nonprofit that keeps dozens of rare WWII-era aircraft flying to educate and inspire today’s Americans. The wing, which is based at Culpeper Regional Airport, will contribute its Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller airplane and a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the war’s largest and heaviest single-engine bomber, to the patriotic flyover of Washington’s National Mall.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, the day after the flyover, the Capital Wing will offer warbird rides in both of its vintage aircraft, giving the public a chance to fly in one of the planes that flew in formation over the capital’s monuments.
“In addition to the experience of flying in a vintage WWII aircraft, riders may also see several WWII fighters and bombers that participated in the Arsenal of Democracy before they depart for their home bases,” said Pete Ballard, the wing’s assistant adjutant. “This is probably the last time ever this number of WWII aircraft will be in the same place at the same time,” he said.
Rides in an open-cockpit, Boeing PT-17 Stearman biplane—also from World War II—will also be available.
If foul weather postpones the Arsenal of Demoracy flyover to Saturday, the wing will reschedule the rides for Sunday, Sept. 27.
Tickets for the warbird rides can be purchased via the wing’s website, capitalwing.org, or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com.
The COVID-19 crisis scotched the original Arsenal of Democracy flyover that was planned last May. That didn’t dim the patriotic spirit of local pilots and aviation enthusiasts; they made a smaller flyover of Culpeper to remember the historic moment on May 8, 1945, when much of the world went wild with joy at the Allies’ World War II triumph over the Nazis.
Their formation passed over Culpeper National Cemetery, Main Street and Culpeper Medical Center to mark VE Day’s 75th year and organizers’ appreciation for the Culpeper people “on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 virus.”
The flight also honored the individuals who bravely fought on the front lines of World War II and sacrificed and contributed from the homefront.
For the Arsenal of Democracy, the Commemorative Air Force—the world’s largest flying museum—will provide 17 bombers, fighters and transport and support aircraft, all of which played a crucial role in WW2. The planes are converging on D.C. from eight states—Arizona, California, Georgia, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Virginia.
“The CAF is dedicated to educating, inspiring and honoring through flight and living history experiences,” Hank Coates, president of the Commemorative Air Force, said in a statemnet. “We’re proud to serve as a principle organizer of the Arsenal of Democracy Flyover to help ensure we recognize and remember the enormous sacrifices of our nation’s heroes.”
The flyover will feature aircraft formations historically sequenced to represent the war’s major battles, from the Battle of Britain through the final air assault on Japan.
More than 20 different types of vintage military aircraft are scheduled to fly over Washington’s Lincoln Memorial. The airshow is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., with planes flying in two-minute intervals, and to last about 70 minutes.
Participating CAF warbirds will include these superstar, legendary aircraft:
—The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” one of only two B-29 heavy bombers in the world that are still flying.
—The C-47 “That’s All, Brother,” which led the D-Day formation of 800 aircraft from which 13,000 U.S. paratroopers jumped during the Allies’ invasion of Normandy.
—The P-51 Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen,” a long-range fighter-bomber made famous by the inspirational stories of the African-American pilots who flew them.
—The T-6 Texan “Nella,” flown by the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), America’s first female military aviators and the spiritual grandmothers to today’s women pilots.
—The B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey,” which flew bombing missions over Europe throughout the war. She is one of only five B-17s around the world still actively flying.
The flyover will be live-streamed on the Arsenal of Democracy’s Facebook page.
Founded in 1957, the Commemorative Air Force has amassed 175 World War II aircraft—the world’s largest collection of vintage military warbirds. Supported by more than 11,000 volunteers across 83 units, the nonprofit’s educational outreach programs reach about 20 million Americans annually, providing compelling hands-on access to history.
To learn more about the group, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.
