Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center is experiencing a current outbreak of COVID-19 among six residents and six employees of its 180-bed nursing home facility located along Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.
Center Administrator Emmanuel Motley said on Thursday two of the residents have recovered, one is receiving treatment at the hospital and three others are being treated in isolation at their facility. The physical location of positive patients has been consolidated, he said, to maintain the greatest degree of separation possible from the rest of the facility.
One employee has returned to work and the others are self-quarantining at home and will not return to work until cleared by the Culpeper County Health Department, he said.
“As a large building with 168 employees, our center has faced a significant challenge to combat this invisible intruder that is known to spread asymptomatically,” Motley said in an email to the Star-Exponent.
“Prior to any suspected cases in our community, we aggressively implemented preventative measures to limit patient and employee exposure,” he said.
These measures followed a strict interpretation of guidelines from the CDC, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Virginia Department of Health, he said. The center restricted all visitors starting on March 13.
Upon direction from the local health department, Motley said, the center completed two rounds of COVID-19 testing for all patients and staff on June 23 and July 13—307 and 317 total tests respectively.
“The point prevalence testing helped us identify our first two positive cases. Since that time, we have effectively identified, isolated and treated others through further testing and our strict infection control efforts,” the nursing home administrator said.
There have been no reported deaths from the respiratory illness at the center, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data as of July 23. VDH listed Culpeper Health & Rehab as an “outbreak in progress” as of Thursday with nine reported cases.
It was the only reported current outbreak in the five-county health district. In Orange County, The Village at Gordon House in the town of Gordonsville reported its previous COVID-19 “outbreak closed” as of May 28. In the town of Orange, Dogwood Village reported its outbreak closed as of June 3. Number of residents impacted was not reported due to protect anonymity, according to VDH.
Statewide, there had been 1,180 COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities as of July 16, according to a Washington Post story. This represents more than half of the total 2,054 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Virginia as of Thursday.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner was asked about reasons for the prevalence of cases of the infectious virus in nursing homes, not just in Virginia but nationwide.
“These residents tend to be much older and have more comorbidities than the general population, which puts them at much greater risk for more severe complications and death from COVID-19,” he said.
Kartchner said COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities represent “a very significant portion” of all cases, “no matter where you look in the U.S.”
As of Thursday, RRHD reports 915 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Culpeper and 12 deaths.
The number of positive cases in Culpeper is probably much higher since the March onset. The CDC estimates there are likely 10-times the number of cases that have actually been identified through testing, Kartchner said.
“I see no reason for our district to be any different,” he said.
Culpeper Health & Rehab is actively taking many steps to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 including employee temperature and symptom scanning before each shift, discontinuation of communal dining, congregate therapy and group activities and monitoring resident temperatures and respiratory symptoms at least every eight hours.
The center, in addition, is using an Electrostatic Spraying System to combat viruses and bacteria typically found in shared living areas. The entire center is sprayed at least once a month, common areas at least once a week and patient rooms before every admission. Now, with confirmed COVID-19 cases, the center has increased its spraying process to at least 3 times per week in all patient and common areas, according to the nursing home web site.
On June 23 and July 1, Culpeper Health & Rehab participated in on-site Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services COVID-19 Focused Infection Control Surveys to evaluate the facility’s infection control processes, Motley said. The surveys included observations and evaluations of staff procedures and one on one interviews with employees.
“Due to the hard work of our staff, we are pleased to report that the surveys resulted in no findings or deficiencies,” he said.
Motley added, “The threat this invisible virus poses cannot be overstated. It is important to remember, however, that, as difficult as this disease is to treat in some instances, the vast majority of individuals who test positive ultimately recover. While the Culpeper community’s new reality in the COVID-19 era may be concerning, our center is proud to let no injury, illness or limitation stand in our way as we partner with our patients on their journey to healthy living.”
Prior to the pandemic, Culpeper Health & Rehab hosted various social and community events for its residents, including birthdays for its centenarians, holiday parties and even local children singing Christmas carols.
