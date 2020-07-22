The chairman of Culpeper’s GOP party played a significant role in hosting Virginia Republicans’ 7th Congressional District convention, which chose their challenger to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Saturday.
Marshall Keene, Culpeper County’s Stevensburg District supervisor and chair of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, served on the convention’s Accommodations, Rules and Elections Committee.
“Faced with numerous challenges with changing rules and regulations due to COVID-19, there were no templates or outlines that could be used to assist with the planning and execution of this event,” Keene told the Star-Exponent.
Saturday’s “unassembled” convention took place in sweltering heat at the state fairgrounds near Doswell in Caroline County, not far from the Kings Dominion theme park.
Three rounds of voting were needed for a majority candidate to be chosen by more than 2,500 delegates from the 10 counties, including Culpeper and Orange, that comprise the 7th District.
In the last round of balloting at the in-person gathering at Meadow Event Park in Caroline County—birthplace of Triple Crown winner Secretariat—Culpeper County native Nick Freitas bested state Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, who won 44 percent of the vote.
Freitas, who has served in the House of Delegates since 2016, outlasted five challengers and received 56 percent of the final vote.
He received 1,004 votes from GOP delegates in all of the district’s 10 counties. McGuire received 774. On the first round, with 175 delegates voting, Freitas won 130 votes. In Round 2, he received 124. In the third and final round, 127 delegates voted for the state delegate.
The victory by Freitas, who tried to win the party’s U.S. Senate nomination in 2018, ignites what will be a nationally significant contest with Spanberger in what previously had been a safely Republican congressional district.
“While the democratic process is one that is not always smooth and free of ripples, the foundation of our republic depends upon the voice of ‘we the people,’ and Culpeper voices were truly heard in choosing our nominee for Congress to beat Abigail Spanberger,” Keene said. “Over 90 percent of the Culpeper delegates who showed to the convention voted in all three rounds. I heard numerous times from GOP leadership that Culpeper Republicans are the ‘gold standard’ for others to follow.”
During the daylong convention, Culpeper County Republican Committee Executive Member Dewey McDonnell was elected to another term on the State Central Committee.
Culpeper committee members volunteered on the convention’s Credentialing and Elections Committee. Committee Secretary Sherrie Settle and other members set up Trump re-election gear sales at the gathering and sold out of the committee’s entire inventory.
State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, read the Republican Creed during the convention’s opening ceremonies.
“We look forward to a victory in November for Nick Freitas for Congress, Daniel Gade for U.S. Senate, and Donald J. Trump as president of The United States,” Keene said. “’We the people’ make a difference, and the 7th Congressional District can be the catalyst that takes us there. Culpeper Republicans are more than ever motivated to turn out and take the 7th District back.”
Keene will chair the 7th Congressional District Unassembled Virginia Republican State Convention in Henrico on Aug. 15.
