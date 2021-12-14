Culpeper High choirs perform 'Carol of the Bells' for School Board

Conducted by fine-arts coordinator Doray Walker, members of Culpeper County High School's Combined Men's and Women's Acapella Choirs sing "Carol of the Bells" during the county School Board's Monday-night meeting.

It was one of a handful of holiday tunes the talented students, about two dozen in number, performed for the board, its audience and viewers on Culpeper Media Network's cable-TV and online outlets. They also sang "Come and See the Baby," "Angel Medley," "Joy to the World," "Mary Did You Know" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

A Christmas classic, the Ukrainian-American carol was first performed at Kyiv University in December 1916.

Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych created its melody in 1914, deriving it from a Ukrainian folk chant, known as "Shchedryk" or "The Little Swallow." American composer Peter Wilhousky wrote the carol's lyrics.

The song was tied to a folk story about the coming new year celebrated, in pre-Christian Ukraine, with the coming of spring in April. It tells of a swallow flying into a home to proclaim the bountiful year that its family will enjoy.