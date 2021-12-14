Culpeper High choirs perform 'Carol of the Bells' for School Board

Conducted by fine-arts coordinator Doray Walker, members of Culpeper County High School's Combined Men's and Women's Acapella Choirs sing "Carol of the Bells" during the county School Board's Monday-night meeting.
It was one of a handful of holiday tunes the talented students, about two dozen in number, performed for the board, its audience and viewers on Culpeper Media Network's cable-TV and online outlets. They also sang "Come and See the Baby," "Angel Medley," "Joy to the World," "Mary Did You Know" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
A Christmas classic, the Ukrainian-American carol was first performed at Kyiv University in December 1916.
Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych created its melody in 1914, deriving it from a Ukrainian folk chant, known as "Shchedryk" or "The Little Swallow." American composer Peter Wilhousky wrote the carol's lyrics.
The song was tied to a folk story about the coming new year celebrated, in pre-Christian Ukraine, with the coming of spring in April. It tells of a swallow flying into a home to proclaim the bountiful year that its family will enjoy.
The Ukrainian National Chorus premiered the carol in the United States on Oct. 5, 1922, to a sold-out audience at New York City's Carnegie Hall.
Wilhousky, the arranger for the NBC Symphony Orchestra, said the melody reminded him of hand bells. He added bell-like opening chords, penned new lyrics in which "silver bells" indicate "Christmas is here," and copyrighted his composition in 1936. It was first aired during the Great Depression, and quickly become popular on the radio and in recordings.
The other week, Culpeper County High School choir students helped usher in the Christmas spirit when dignitaries, including President Biden and first lady Jill Biden, lighted the national Christmas tree on Washington’s National Mall. Their performance was broadcast on CBS.
It was the fourth time that Culpeper students have helped entertain people coming to see the lighting of the national Christmas tree.