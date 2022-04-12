Culpeper high school students excel at FCCLA conference in VA Beach

Youth from the Culpeper County High School, Culpeper Technical Education Center and Eastern View High School chapters of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America participated in a weekend leadership training conference April 1-3 in Virginia Beach.

Attendees participated in workshops and sessions that challenged, informed, and motivated members and their advisers to learn more about leadership through FCCLA, according to a recent release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Along with over 500 other advisers and members, Culpeper County Public Schools FCCLA chapter advisers, Laura Butcher, Jay Cohen, Allysha Lockner, Dr. Vickie McBride, Jennifer Mullen, and Leigh Powell, accompanied 17 members to the meeting.

To begin the conference, nearly 350 members participated in STAR Events, a series of competitions that demonstrate proficiency and achievement in leadership and job-related skills. Winners from Culpeper County High School included: Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Devon Richardson, 1st Place; Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Ashley Lauritzen 1st Place; and Career Investigation, Skyler Lee, 2nd Place.

At the conference, CCHS was recognized for completing six National Programs and awarded the 2nd largest chapter in the state of Virginia.

All CCHS students have been invited to attend the National FCCLA conference in San Diego, CA June 29-July 3.

Culpeper Technical Education Center had two students compete in Culinary Exhibition Events. CTEC received trophies for “New Chapter” and “Chapter with 50 or more members” along with a check for $200 from the Virginia FCCLA Leadership Foundation.

Jessica Hernandez won 1st place in Decorated Cakes and Jennifer Perez won 2nd place in Show Pieces.

Winners from Eastern View High School were: Career Investigation, Makenna Diaz, 2nd place; Chapter Service Project, Taylor Moorman, 2nd place; Entrepreneurship, Anayah Quinn, 1st Place; Entrepreneurship, Kaiser Abed, 2nd place; National Programs in Action, Anna Labrie & Marissa LaVenuta, 1st Place; Professional Presentation, Erika Contreras Molina & Stephanie Contreras Molina, 2nd place; and Professional Presentation Ava Durrer & Madeline Freeman, 2nd Place.

Throughout the weekend, Eastern View High School FCCLA was recognized for completing all seven National Programs, earned the “Largest Chapter in the State” Award and was presented as a Platinum Level Outstanding Chapter, based on the chapter’s activities and involvement throughout the school year.

Adviser Laura Butcher received the Kathleen Buchanan Alumni & Associates in the Classroom Award at the Awards Banquet.

Frank Bossio and Gary Lee, with Career Partners, Inc. supported an EVHS project. Through their donation, stationary bikes were purchased for Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms in an effort to encourage students to be physically active throughout the school year. Their support allowed the chapter to complete the Student Body National Program, which became a STAR Event Project called, Cyclone Cycle.

The conference had a theme of “Four Seasons” and included motivational speakers, business sessions and workshops on career exploration, leadership, and implementing effective service projects in schools and communities.

There was a banquet and a closing session where STAR Events competition medals and trophies were awarded and new state officers installed. The top winners in each of the national STAR Events competitions will have an opportunity to compete at the National Leadership Conference against top winners from other state associations.

Eastern View senior Kendall Richtarski served as 2021-22 Virginia FCCLA Vice President of Programs. Throughout the year, Richtarski made contact with local businesses to become Virginia FCCLA Leadership Foundation Partners, created engaging videos & activities encouraging chapter participation, presented information about FCCLA to the Culpeper CTE Advisory Board, and helped plan this year’s state conference.

She led sessions on stage throughout the conference as she and the other officers found themselves at the FCCLA Four Seasons Resort. Throughout the past year, Kendall has inspired Virginia FCCLA members to “make it count.”

FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important family, career, and community issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.